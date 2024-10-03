Agoda Shares Top Food Destinations in Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Food isn’t just about eating, it’s about exploring, experiencing, and enjoying every bite. And the best place to do that is where a favorite dish originates from. Digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top destinations in Asia that travelers visit specifically for a culinary trip, and it’s South Korea that takes the crown for foodies on the move.

No less than 64% of travelers to South Korea shared with Agoda that South Korea’s culinary delights are their main reason for traveling. The land of kimchi, Korean barbecue and fried chicken is followed closely by Taiwan (62%), with Thailand (55%), Japan (52%, and Malaysia (49%) completing the top five. The study surveyed over 4,000 Agoda users after they completed bookings to destinations in various markets.

Top Five Foodie Destinations (Based on Agoda’s survey data) 1. South Korea 2. Taiwan 3. Thailand 4. Japan 5. Malaysia

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda said, “Food is a cultural experience. Some travelers are so passionate about food that they book a restaurant abroad even before securing their flights. Our survey data clearly shows that travelers are seeking out destinations where they can immerse themselves in local cuisines and traditions rather than just sightseeing. Agoda is proud to offer great value deals to visit these foodie heavens, so that there’s more left to spend on the tastiest local dishes.”

Here’s a whirlwind Culinary Tour Through Asia’s Top Five food destinations:

1. South Korea

South Korea’s culinary scene attracts foodies from all over the globe, undoubtedly helped by the popularity of K-dramas and movies which frequently showcase unique gourmet experiences. On Jeju Island, savor fresh seafood and melt-in-your-mouth heukdwaeji (black pork) sizzling on a traditional Korean BBQ grill. Adventurous eaters will enjoy ganjang gejang (raw crab marinated in soy sauce) – a dish guaranteed to spark conversation (and maybe a little sweat!) in coastal cities like Incheon. For comforting soul food, visit Gangneung for some chodang sundubu (hot soup with soft tofu). Traditional markets, such as Gwangjang Market in Seoul, are a great place for street food like tteokbokki (spicy ricecakes) and bindaetteok (savory pancakes).

2. Taiwan

Taiwan is a culinary wonderland where ancient traditions and modern influences collide. Taipei’s legendary night markets, like Shilin and Raohe, are a must-visit experience for any foodie. From the infamous stinky tofu to the global sensation of bubble tea. In Tainan, traditional dishes like danzai noodles and milkfish soup highlight the island’s deep food heritage. Taiwan also offers a unique tea culture, with Alishan’s oolong tea holding a place in every tea lover’s heart.

3. Thailand

Thailand is a food lover’s paradise, offering a street food culture that is hard to match. The traditional food stalls of Yaowarat, known as Chinatown in Bangkok, are where dishes like crispy pork belly, pad thai, crispy oyster omelets, and mango sticky rice aren’t just among the most delicious meals but also the most affordable. In the north of Thailand, the rich and creamy Khao Soy in Chiang Mai is a must-try, while in the south it’s the lesser-known Khanom Jeen, a fermented rice noodle dish served with a variety of spicy curries, that’s becoming a favorite among foodies.

4. Japan

Japan is a dream destination for food enthusiasts, offering everything from izakaya bar bites to kaiseki full course experiences. In Tokyo, head to Tsukiji Outer Market for fresh sushi and sashimi or explore local delights like takoyaki (octopus balls) and yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) in popular areas like Shinjuku and Ginza. Seafood lovers should visit Otaru in Hokkaido to enjoy famous crabs, uni (sea urchin), and fresh seafood donburi. For ramen aficionados, Tenjin in Fukuoka is the place to try tonkotsu ramen, the area’s famous bowl featuring rich pork broth.

5. Malaysia

A melting pot of flavors, Malaysia’s cuisine is a reflection of its multicultural heritage. In Kuala Lumpur, Nasi Lemak comes in various forms, from Nasi Lemak Bungkus (wrapped rice with coconut milk, sambal, and various toppings) to Nasi Lemak Ayam Goreng Berempah (spicy chicken). The Penang region delights visitors with street food classics like Char Kway Teow (a stir-fried rice noodle), Hokkien Mee (a savory noodle soup), and Cendol (shaved ice dessert). In East Malaysia, Kota Kinabalu features fresh local dishes like Hinava (raw fish salad) and Tuaran Mee. Kuching is known for Manok Pansoh, a traditional Iban dish of chicken cooked in bamboo with herbs.

About the Data

The Agoda’s survey was conducted via the Agoda platform between August 1 and 19, 2024, with over 4,000 participants from 10 markets. These included Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

