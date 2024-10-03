AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Casio to Release Second Collaboration with South Korean Girl Group ITZY

PRNewswire October 3, 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the GMD-S5610IT, a new addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. This second collaboration between G-SHOCK and brand ambassador ITZY is available in five different models.

Since its February 2019 debut, ITZY has enjoyed tremendous support from a global fanbase, particularly in Asian countries. In February 2023, Casio signed the group as G-SHOCK brand ambassador, recognizing the phenomenal match between ITZY’s powerful songs and performances and the G-SHOCK core identity of toughness.

This second collaboration between G-SHOCK and ITZY, the new GMD-S5610IT, is offered in a colorful selection of vibrant hues evoking the individual personalities of the ITZY members, who each captivate fans with their unique style. The watch is based on the GMD-S5610, a slimmer, more compact take on the 5600 Style, which inherits the iconic form of the original G-SHOCK.

When the LED backlight is illuminated, an arrangement of hand-drawn hearts appears on the LCD, recalling the “crown pose” ITZY members make at song endings. Five stars are printed with mirror ink at the top of the face, expressing the way the five members shine on the world stage with a brightness all their own. Additional design features incorporating the ITZY worldview include engravings of each of the members’ signatures on the case back and a die-cut star on the band loop matching the stars at the top of the watch face.

The watches come in special packaging featuring the ITZY and G-SHOCK logos. The outer box is printed with each of the members’ signatures. A set of 50 original stickers is also included, featuring illustrations specially drawn by ITZY members.

This new lineup of five special watches bursts with the powerful, energetic charm of the global sensation that is ITZY.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-second-collaboration-with-south-korean-girl-group-itzy-302264106.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD

