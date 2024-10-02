AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Moët Hennessy announces a strategic investment in French Bloom, pioneers in super-premium alcohol-free French sparkling

PRNewswire October 2, 2024

PARIS, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Moët Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH, is pleased to announce a strategic investment in French Bloom, the market leader in prestige alcohol-free sparkling wines, through the acquisition of a minority stake. The partnership reflects a shared vision between Moët Hennessy and French Bloom to lead together the future of sparkling wines without alcohol.

 

Left to right Philippe Schaus (CEO Moët Hennessy), Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger (co-founder French Bloom) Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger (CEO French Bloom), Constance Jablonski (co-founder French Bloom), David Serre (Executive Vice President Strategy – Finance Moët Hennessy).

 

French Bloom was launched in 2021 by co-founders and long-time friends Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski, along with Maggie’s husband, Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger, after several years of R&D. By quickly establishing itself as pioneer in the non-alcoholic sparkling category, French Bloom has seen its collection of cuvées expand to over 30 countries in less than 3 years.  French Bloom’s success is largely attributed to the well-balanced and complex quality of its sparkling cuvées, made with organic French Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines. This is achieved through a visionary winemaking and dealcoholization process.  French Bloom embodies the incomparable intersection of French tradition and groundbreaking innovation, resonating strongly with the rising demands of ‘flexi-drinkers’ driven by moderation.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with French Bloom, a pioneer of non-alcoholic sparkling wine with unparalleled taste and distinctive brand identity. This investment aligns with Moët Hennessy’s key strategic initiatives, demonstrating our commitment to offering high-quality alcohol-free choices to consumers who moderate their alcohol intake. We are confident that our expertise in Wines and Spirits, combined with French Bloom team’s exceptional innovation and visionary leadership, will enable us to craft the future of this category. We are looking forward to working with Maggie, Constance and Rodolphe.” says Philippe Schaus, CEO of Moët Hennessy.

“At French Bloom, our mission has always been to create alcohol-free sparkling cuvées of great complexity that allow everyone to truly celebrate together. In Moët Hennessy, we’ve found a partner who shares our vision for the future of the alcohol-free category and our commitment to expanding inviting moments of togetherness.” says Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger & Constance Jablonski, Co-Founders, French Bloom

“We are thrilled to embark on this next step with Moët Hennessy, the undeniable world leader in luxury Wine and Spirits. With complementary expertise and a shared passion for innovation, we are confident we will accelerate our development, and push the boundaries of this fast-evolving space.” says Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger CEO, French Bloom

About Moët Hennessy

Moët Hennessy is the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH, which also owns renowned wine estates through “LVMH Vins d’Exception”. Moët Hennessy is a group of twenty-eight Maisons, internationally recognized for the richness of their terroirs, the quality of their products and the craftsmanship with which they are created. For many years, Moët Hennessy has been committed to its environmental and social program, Living Soils Living Together.

Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Armand de Brignac, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Chandon, Château d’Esclans, Château Galoupet, Cheval des Andes, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Cravan, Dom Pérignon, Eminente, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Krug, Mercier, Minuty, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Ruinart, SirDavis, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcán de mi Tierra, Woodinville.

About French Bloom 

Driven by the innovative vision of two female entrepreneurs Maggie Frerejean-Taittinger and Constance Jablonski, French Bloom was founded in 2019 and has since become the global leader in the prestige alcohol-free sparkling category, doubling in growth each year. Joining forces with Rodolphe Frerejean-Taittinger, French Bloom CEO with extensive experience in Champagne and Cognac making, the team’s pioneering spirit is reshaping the way the world celebrates. The Maison was founded on the belief that a fine wine’s essence lies in its complexity, depth, and the emotions it evokes, with alcohol being secondary. French Bloom redefines the potential of alcohol-free sparkling through its innovative winemaking, crafting organic Chardonnay and Pinot Noir wines in Languedoc and blending traditional methods with constant innovation. With its collection of non-alcoholic sparkling—Le Blanc, Le Rosé, and La Cuvée Vintage Blanc de Blancs—French Bloom has expanded to over 30 countries since its 2021 debut, fueled by the growing shift to moderate and ‘flexi-drinking’.

With a commitment to excellence, French Bloom has garnered significant recognition, including ‘World’s Best Alcohol-Free Sparkling’ at the 2022 and 2023 World’s Best Sparkling Wine Awards.

www.FrenchBloom.com

Follow French Bloom on:
Instagram LinkedIn

Drink responsibly.

