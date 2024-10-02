AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Compass Mining Energizes New Facility in Nebraska with 2,400 Bitcoin Miners

PRNewswire October 2, 2024

Company increases its US infrastructure capacity by 7.5 MW of power, providing enhanced service for new and existing customers

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Compass Mining (“Compass”), a leading provider of Bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and services, today announced the successful energization of 2,400 Bitcoin mining machines at a new hosting partner site in Nebraska. This expansion is an important milestone in Compass’s ongoing efforts to lower barriers to entry in Bitcoin mining for everybody while enhancing the quality of service to its customers.

Compass Mining

The new Nebraska facility houses a mix of relocated machines from Compass’s existing “Texas 3″ and “Nebraska 1″ sites, as well as newly deployed units. By seamlessly relocating existing customers’ equipment and offering new customers a turnkey mining experience, Compass continues to uphold its high standards of operational excellence and customer experience. New customers purchasing machines through Compass’s platform can now opt to deploy them at the “Nebraska 2″ site, eliminating the wait times usually associated with machine deployments.

“This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled service to our customers even while expanding our self-managed infrastructure,” said Paul Gosker, CEO of Compass Mining. “The facility’s proximity to our Denver repair hub and our complete operational oversight provide significant advantages, including faster repairs, minimized downtime, and the flexibility for new customers to choose a location based on factors like power market dynamics and curtailment risks.”

This Nebraska expansion follows Compass’s recent announcement of energizing 4,000 machines at a new partner site in Iowa. The company has energized a total of approximately 40 MW of power capacity across mining facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, and Texas in 2024, with plans to add another 30 MW before year-end.

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a customer-first company that provides a platform for individuals and businesses to purchase Bitcoin mining hardware, host machines, build and manage mining facilities, and access a range of ancillary services. With a commitment to exceptional customer support and transparency, Compass Mining sets the benchmark for bitcoin mining hosting. Its mission is to make Bitcoin mining accessible to everyone. To learn more about Compass Mining or to start mining today, visit compassmining.io.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/compass-mining-energizes-new-facility-in-nebraska-with-2-400-bitcoin-miners-302265481.html

SOURCE Compass Mining

