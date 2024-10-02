AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
DELTA ELECTRONICS’ ENERGY-EFFICIENT PRECISION COOLING TECHNOLOGY TAKES CENTER STAGE AT DATA CENTRE WORLD ASIA 2024

PRNewswire October 2, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Delta, a global leader in power management and provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, is set to showcase its state-of-the-art precision cooling technology at Data Centre World (DCW) Asia 2024, happening from October 9-10 at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. Seamlessly blending infrastructure with design innovation, Delta will highlight its exemplary solutions at DCW 2024, including the Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) system and the Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), both designed for efficient circuit separation in high-performance computing.

“Our commitment to boosting data center sustainability is reflected in our innovative energy storage solutions, which are integral to our next generation of data centers,” said Mr David Leal, Vice President of SEA Business, Delta. “By tackling power resilience and reliability head-on, we’re not only enhancing operational efficiency but also ensuring that our customizable solutions provide unmatched reliability and cooling measures, whether for retrofitting existing facilities or supporting scalable growth in new projects.”

As AI technology progresses, the demand for more powerful and efficient servers continues to grow. High-performance servers, with central processing units or graphics processing units as their most energy-intensive components, necessitate advanced cooling solutions to manage increasing energy consumption.

At DCW Asia 2024, Delta will present its AALC system designed for High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence workloads in data centers. The AALC offers a closed-loop liquid solution, eliminating the need for raised floors or facility piping, and delivers cooling density 2.5 times greater than air cooling with minimal power consumption (<3%). Additionally, Delta’s AALC includes customizable options to ensure reliability through redundant components and hot-swappable features, making it an ideal choice for data center retrofits and scalable growth.

Also on display will be the CDU, an essential component in liquid cooling systems that distributes coolant or water evenly throughout the system. Delta’s CDU elevates high-performance computing by efficiently separating facility and secondary circuits, with precise control of overflow, pressure, temperature, and coolant quality, while ensuring high reliability through a 10″ LCD monitoring screen, pump failure prediction, stainless steel piping, a 50-micron filter, redundant sensors, and water leakage detection, all designed to enhance operational reliability and minimize data center Power Usage Effectiveness.

Delta remains dedicated to developing smart, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern data centers. By collaborating with ecosystem partners, Delta continues to innovate and strengthen the market with energy-efficient products that not only optimize performance but also contribute to a greener future.

DCW 2024 is held at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from October 9-10 2024, and connects data center professionals, technologists, and business leaders with experts, solutions, and services to help accelerate digital transformation plans.

Learn more about Delta at DCW 2024 here.

ABOUT DELTA ELECTRONICS INT’L (Singapore)
The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Electronics, Inc.

ABOUT DELTA
Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for three times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for seven consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/delta-electronics-energy-efficient-precision-cooling-technology-takes-center-stage-at-data-centre-world-asia-2024-302265063.html

SOURCE Delta Electronics

