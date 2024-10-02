AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
GameChange Solar Surpasses 10 GW in Solar Projects Awarded in India for its Genius Tracker™ System

PRNewswire October 2, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, is proud to announce that it has surpassed 10 GW of solar projects awarded in India for its state-of-the-art Genius Tracker™ solar tracking system. This milestone underscores GameChange Solar’s leadership in providing robust and efficient solar solutions for large-scale projects across India.

GameChange Solar - Logo

Of the 10 GW or projects in India, the company has been awarded over 4.7 GW of tracker systems in Gujarat and 2.3 GW in Rajasthan, with the rest falling into Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. Six of the 42 projects that comprise the 10+ GW using high-performance Genius Tracker systems are above 500 MW, with two exceeding 750 MW, demonstrating the scalability and flexibility of GameChange Solar’s advanced tracking solutions.

The company credits its rapid growth in India to significant repeat business from the majority of its customers in India, highlighting the trust and satisfaction project developers and EPCs have in its solutions. The company has also expanded its warranty and service support to ensure the high uptime of its existing fleet, reinforcing its commitment to long-term operational performance.

To further meet the growing demand and shorten timelines for project completion, GameChange Solar has ramped up its local manufacturing capacity of critical components in India. This local production capability enables the company to deliver high-quality products on shorter schedules, an essential factor in supporting the rapid growth of solar energy across the country.

“We are proud to support the rapid expansion of solar energy in India, where demand for clean, reliable power is accelerating,” said Vikas Bansal, President, International, at GameChange Solar. “Our repeat business from customers underscores the value of our solutions, and with expanded service offerings and local manufacturing, we are in an even stronger position to help drive India’s solar market forward.”

CEO Andrew Worden added, “GameChange Solar’s continued success in India reflects our commitment to innovative technology backed by unmatched local service and support. Our expanded local presence and manufacturing capabilities allow us to meet customer needs faster and more effectively, ensuring that we play a pivotal role in India’s renewable energy future.”

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is the third largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 35 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun’s movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

Contact: 
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
GameChange Solar
lisa.andrews@gamechangesolar.com

 

SOURCE GameChange Solar

