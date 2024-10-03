Education Cannot Wait Announces US$9 Million Cost Extension for Multi-Year Resilience Programme in Iraq: Total ECW Funding Now Tops US$23 Million

Delivered by Save the Children with a consortium of international and local partners, the extended ECW grant prioritizes quality education outcomes for vulnerable children and adolescents.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Education Cannot Wait (ECW) announced today a US$9 million cost extension for its highly successful Multi-Year Resilience Programme in Iraq. Total ECW funding in Iraq now tops US$23.8 million.

Initiated in 2021, the multi-year programme delivered by Save the Children and a consortium of international and local partners in coordination with the Ministries of Education, has already reached approximately 50,000 children. Despite these successes, challenges persist in improving the quality of education, reaching the most vulnerable groups, providing support to prepare girls and boys for the workforce, and addressing emerging needs related to climate change and other stressors.

“Despite concerted efforts by the Government of Iraq and the international community, 2 million children are still out of school. Syrian refugees, children with disabilities, girls and other marginalized groups are the most vulnerable. It is such tragedy to see how Iraq – once the cradle of civilization – is now dependent on international aid to educate her children and refugees. By ensuring quality education and lifelong learning for them, let us hope that we can help deliver and restore education towards stability, which they all so deserve,” said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait, the global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises within the United Nations.

The extended programme will reach approximately 50,000 children by increasing access to quality education, improving learning outcomes, strengthening well-being, enhancing system-wide resilience and mobilizing new resources.

“Years of war and displacement have left children and youth in Iraq with severe learning gaps, keeping many out of school and causing critical difficulties for those attending. Through the Multi-Year Resilience Programme (MYRP) extension we will continue supporting the government in strengthening the education system, advocating for increased government investment and advancing legislative reforms. At the same time, we will build best practices in MYRP-targeted schools that can be scaled across all schools in Iraq,” said Sarra Ghazi, Country Director for Save the Children International in Iraq.

To deliver on the Grand Bargain Agreement’s goals for localization, the ECW investment brings together a wide consortium of international and national partners, including the Government of Iraq, Government of the Kurdistan Region in Iraq, Mercy Corps, Save the Children, Terres des Hommes Lausanne, Norwegian Refugee Council, INTERSOS, People in Need, Rwanga Foundation, Bent Al-Rafedain Organization, Public Aid Organization, Sahara Economic Development Organization, and the Iraqi Association of Disability Organizations.

