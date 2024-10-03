Trinasolar receives zero-carbon factory and zero waste landfill certificates from TÜV Rheinland

CHANGZHOU, China, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar’s factory in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, has been granted zero-waste landfill and zero-carbon factory (Type I) three-star certification by TÜV Rheinland, becoming the first company to obtain a zero-waste landfill certificate and the first in the PV industry to obtain both certificates from TÜV Rheinland. This sets a new standard in the industry and once again underlines Trinasolar’s relentless efforts in sustainable development.

The Yancheng factory carries out many waste reduction measures, including organizing training for staff in saving energy and cutting waste, standardizing operational requirements and improving the reuse of materials. With such efforts it has cut waste by more than 45 tonnes, re-used more than 300 tonnes of waste and recycled more than 15,000 tonnes of waste. Last year carbon emissions per unit of production (tCO 2 e/MW) of the Yancheng factory were 15.17% less than in 2022, achieved through strategies such as installing PV modules over carports and upgrading the cooling system.

In June TÜV Rheinland evaluated the waste management system and practices in terms of a zero-carbon factory, and the Yancheng plant obtained “zero waste to landfill three-star” certification, the highest level, as a result of its waste diversion rate reaching 99.58%. In terms of zero-carbon, the factory excelled in eight ways: compliance requirements; management requirements; infrastructure; intelligent information management system of energy and carbon emissions; energy and resource use; environmentally friendly design of products; implementation of greenhouse gas reductions; and carbon offsets. With its outstanding overall score and significant emissions reduction results, TÜV Rheinland thus awarded the factory the Zero-carbon Factory Certificate.

Trinasolar, with its SOLAR sustainability management concept, keenly shoulders its responsibility toward the environment and society, and is highly conscious of how its operations and production affect them. Last year the company established a net-zero system, covering “net-zero operations, net-zero value chain and net-zero products”, and said it aims to achieve carbon neutrality at global organizational and operational levels by 2030.

Helena Li, executive president of Trinasolar, said: “Our Yancheng factory being awarded these two certificates is a tremendous honor for our company. They acknowledge not only our efforts over the years but also the importance of our breakthroughs in our net-zero operations. These certificates will inspire us to continue doing our utmost to contribute to a net-zero future.”

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd