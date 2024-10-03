AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Starburst Appoints Steve Williamson as General Manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa

PRNewswire October 3, 2024

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Starburst, the open data lakehouse company, today announced it has appointed technology executive Steve Williamson as SVP and General Manager to lead the company’s next phase of growth in EMEA.

Starburst Logo

The rising demand for AI and ML in the region has sparked the need for hybrid technology solutions, such as Starburst, which can help companies access data across both on-premises and cloud IT environments.

“EMEA holds some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated companies whose success depends on secure, compliant, and efficient use of enterprise data to fuel their mission critical applications,” said Steven Chung, President of Starburst. “We’re thrilled to have Steve, a proven leader in this space, spearheading our expansion plans for the region.”

Prior to joining Starburst, Mr. Williamson served as General Manager of EMEA at Apptio. He has also served in executive roles at Acquia, Demandware/Salesforce, DELL/EMC, and Oracle with a 20 plus year track record of success delivering innovative technology to EMEA customers.

“I’m excited to join Starburst to help our customers accelerate their AI, ML, and analytics capabilities,” said Steve Williamson. “European enterprises have to navigate challenges in data privacy, security, and compliance whilst keeping up with the dynamic needs of the market. Starburst offers a unique technology – Trino and Apache Iceberg (aka “Icehouse”) – that simplifies access to enterprise data in both on-premises and cloud architectures, driving faster revenue growth and lower costs while mitigating data risk.”

About Starburst:

Starburst, the Open Hybrid Lakehouse, is the leading end-to-end data platform to securely access, analyze, and share data for analytics and AI across hybrid, on-premises, and multi-cloud environments. As the leaders in Trino, a modern open-source SQL engine, Starburst empowers the most data-intensive and security-conscious organizations like Comcast, Halliburton, Vectra, EMIS Health, and 7 of the top 10 global banks to democratize data access, enhance analytics performance, and improve architecture optionality. With the Open Hybrid Lakehouse from Starburst, enterprises globally can easily discover and use all their data to power AI and other business-critical applications like anti-money laundering and fraud analytics, next best products, customer 360, log analytics, and ESG reporting.

For additional information, please visit https://www.starburst.io/

SOURCE Starburst

