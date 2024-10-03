AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kick Off Prime Big Deal Days with Reolink: Up to 45% Off Starts Now

PRNewswire October 3, 2024

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect time to elevate home security. Envision a home where every corner is safeguarded and every alert is promptly addressed. Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, is offering early deals from now to October 13 with discounts of up to 45%, matching incredible Prime Big Deals Days prices on its advanced security cameras and systems. Get ready for special deals on the latest Altas PT Ultra, and its best-sellers: Argus 4 Pro, and more.

Altas PT Ultra with Solar Panel (Save 31%, now $249.99)

Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K continuous recording Pan & Tilt battery camera, features all-day 4K Color Vision, an all-around blindspot-free view and a 20000mAh massive battery capacity. It can deliver a 12-hour 4K continuous recording per day for up to 8 days on a single charge. Originally $359.99, it’s  $249.99 during the sale, offering a remarkable 31% discount.

Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel (Save 34%, now $229.99)

Argus 4 Pro is the world’s first 4K battery camera with ColorX night vision and dual image stitching for a 180° blindspot-free field of view, featuring 30% more battery life compared to average cameras. Originally $349.99, it’s $229.99 during the sale, offering a significant 34% discount.

Reolink Video Doorbell PoE with Chime (Save 27%, now $109.99)

Reolink Video Doorbell PoE is a smart wired PoE video doorbell, offering 5MP clarity and a 4:3 aspect ratio for an expansive horizontal view. It supports night vision, person & package detection, and 2-way audio. Originally $149.99, it’s $109.99 during the sale, offering a remarkable 27% discount.

Reolink is offering early access to same incredible deals from now to October 13 with discounts of up to 45%. To access this special offer now, simply use the special Amazon-exclusive code ALTASPTU for our latest release Altas PT Ultra while others enjoy direct price drops with no code needed.

For more information about Reolink Prime Big Deal Days, visit Reolink.com and Amazon.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink’s offerings at Reolink.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/kick-off-prime-big-deal-days-with-reolink-up-to-45-off-starts-now-302264156.html

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.

