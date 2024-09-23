ITE HCMC 2024: Effectively implement activities to promote green transformation towards sustainable tourism development

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ITE HCMC 2024 officially concluded with resounding success. The event’s highlight was ITE HCMC being honored with the “Asia’s Best Trade Show” award at the World MICE Awards Ceremony. Once again, ITE HCMC reaffirms its position as one of the most significant, reputable, and influential tourism and trade promotion events in the Asia region.

Under the theme “Sustainable Travel, Creating Future“, ITE HCMC 2024 successfully organized 9 seminars and in-depth forums in collaboration with domestic and international agencies. The event featured 55 leading experts from the tourism industry addressing key issues and providing valuable insights.

For the first time, CNN joined as the official broadcast media, showcasing Vietnam tourism and ITE HCMC 2024 on its Marketplace Asia program. Moreover, the communication efforts received widespread acclaim, with over 2,700 news articles and images generated around the event. This extensive media coverage highlighted key aspects of the Expo, providing continuous updates and in-depth information, and significantly enhanced the event’s visibility and impact both locally and internationally.

ITE HCMC 2024 successfully attracted hundreds of buyers, sellers, and media from 39 countries and territories, welcoming approximately 26,000 visitors over its three-day span. The event facilitated over 11,460 B2B business meetings between 220 international buyers and more than 480 exhibiting companies and brands. Among the prominent tourism groups featured at the Expo were Flight Center Travel Group, Intrepid, Collette, Exim Tour (part of DERTOUR), Luxury Escapes, Tourradar, FCM, Remote Lands, BeMyGuest, Tidesquare, Insider Journey, and many more.

This year also marked the first collaboration between ITE HCMC and Gift Show HCMC, generating a substantial ripple effect by directly promoting products and services to businesses, tourists, and international hosted buyers.

The event is implemented under the guidance of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, organized by Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center, CIS Vietnam Company, and Le Bros Company.

ITE HCMC 2024 has received valuable support from key partners, including Vietnam Airlines (Diamond Sponsor, Official Airlines), Saigontourist Group, the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham), Sofitel Saigon Plaza Hotel, Vietjet Air, Vietravel Airlines and other international airlines.

Ho Chi Minh City Gears Up for Major 2024 International Events

Ho Chi Minh City is set to welcome “ABBA World Tour: The Music of ABBA” on October 5th at the Independence Palace, celebrating 55 years of Vietnam–Sweden diplomatic relations. The event will feature a special auction of iconic ABBA memorabilia and is expected to attract a significant number of visitors to the city.

The 2nd Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (FD) 2024 was held on September 23-24, aimed at strengthening ties with sister cities and promoting Vietnam’s culture. Following this, the 5th Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum (HEF 2024) took place from September 25-27, featuring policy dialogues with experts and business leaders, including representatives from global organizations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Bank, FAO, and UNDP.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism

Website: www.visithcmc.vn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitvibranthochiminhcity

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/visit.hochiminhcity/

PR Newswire is News Release Distribution Partner of the ITE HCMC 2024.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ite-hcmc-2024-effectively-implement-activities-to-promote-green-transformation-towards-sustainable-tourism-development-302266342.html

SOURCE Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism