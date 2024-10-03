BrightNight Secures Development Approval for Victoria’s Largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Project

The Mortlake Energy Hub represents an investment of $700 million and is expected to create more than 300 local jobs

VICTORIA, Australia, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — BrightNight, the next-generation global renewable power producer, has received development approval from the Victorian government for its Mortlake Energy Hub, set to become the largest integrated hybrid renewable energy project in the State.

Spanning 1,060 hectares in Mortlake, the $700 million BrightNight project features 360 MW of solar generation capacity and a 300 MW Battery Energy Storage System. Once operational, it will generate enough dispatchable renewable energy to power nearly 140,000 homes, contributing over 1% of Victoria’s total electricity consumption. Moreover, it will prevent more than 40 million tons of emissions annually.

Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said that the Mortlake Energy Hub will support Victorian homes and businesses with cheaper energy, while Acting Minister for Planning Colin Brooks hailed it as a great example of how renewable energy projects are getting off the ground faster.

The Mortlake Energy Hub – approved under the State’s Development Facilitation Program (DFP) – an initiative designed to fast-track projects supporting Victoria’s economic growth and climate goals –will play a crucial role in helping the State meet its renewable energy targets of 65% by 2030 and 95% by 2035. Further, it will create over 300 local jobs during both construction and operations.

“This approval marks a major milestone for BrightNight as we expand across the Asia Pacific and accelerate our mission to decarbonize energy,” said Jerome Ortiz, CEO of BrightNight APAC. “As Victoria’s largest hybrid renewable energy project, the Mortlake Hub will set a new benchmark and significantly contribute to Australia’s transition to a low-carbon future.”

Currently, renewable energy accounts for just under 40% of Victoria’s electricity supply. With only four renewable projects completed in 2023, the Mortlake Energy Hub is a critical investment in driving long-term clean energy and sustainable development goals.

Withal, BrightNight has made community engagement a central part of its project development process, working closely with local stakeholders to ensure the Mortlake Energy Hub aligns with community needs and fosters sustainable partnerships. “The Mortlake Energy Hub is not just a cornerstone of energy innovation but also a catalyst for regional growth,” said Polly Baranco, Country Head of BrightNight Australia. “We are committed to rigorous planning, high environmental standards, and building lasting relationships with the community.”

As Australia advances its Net Zero Plan, with initiatives like Powering Australia, the Mortlake Energy Hub will play a vital role in expanding renewable energy, cutting emissions, and supporting job creation and economic growth.

ABOUT BRIGHTNIGHT

BrightNight is the first global renewable integrated power company designed to provide utility and commercial and industrial customers with clean, dispatchable renewable power solutions. BrightNight works with customers across the U.S. and Asia Pacific to design, develop, and operate safe, reliable, large-scale renewable power projects optimised to better manage the intermittent nature of renewable energy.

