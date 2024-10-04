AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Graid Technology and INFINITIX Turn Your SuperPOD into a Real Business Opportunity at Tech Week Singapore

PRNewswire October 4, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Graid Technology and INFINITIX are excited to announce their joint participation in Tech Week Singapore 2024, taking place at Big Data & AI World. Visitors can explore a range of cutting-edge solutions at booth R120, including highlights on how Graid and INFINITIX provide the most efficient, economical, and secure infrastructure solutions for the SuperPOD architecture in real business environments.

INFINITIX’s flagship product, AI-Stack, is at the forefront of this showcase, a proven industry-leading AI infrastructure management platform designed to streamline AI adoption for enterprises and optimize AI computing resources for AI data centers. Features advanced technologies such as third-generation GPU partitioning and aggregation, distributed training, auto-scaling inference across fractional GPUs/multi-GPUs/multi-servers, heterogeneous GPU management, storage management integrated with high-performance storage for computing/object storage for users, high-speed networking management, easy integration/hosting of open-source/3rd party AI frameworks/tools/applications, seamless workload deployment, providing user self-service and operation portal with a user-friendly interface, AI-Stack empowers businesses to overcome the complexities of rapid AI evolution with ease and efficiency.

In addition, Graid Technology will introduce its latest collaborative solution, The Supreme Storage Solution, specifically designed for high-performance AI and HPC applications. This solution integrates SupremeRAID™ SR-1010 by Graid Technology and BeeGFS to harness all-flash servers. The dual controller delivers outstanding performance, with tests showing data transfer speeds of more than 80Gb/s by 2x 400 Gb IB networks. The system supports node-to-node communication (heartbeat) and hardware HA functionality with hardware protection, ensuring reliability and efficiency in demanding environments. Optimized for industries such as AI, HPC & ML, media & entertainment, and life sciences, Supreme Storage Solution is the ideal solution for complex computational workloads.

At Tech Week Singapore 2024, Graid Technology and INFINITIX will showcase comprehensive solutions designed for the big data and AI world, which suit SuperPOD architecture, providing the most efficient, cost-effective, and secure options. These solutions are crafted to help bring your big data AI applications to market seamlessly, enhancing performance and driving innovation.

Join Graid Technology and INFINITIX at Tech Week Singapore 2024 to explore the latest solutions for the big data & AI world.

Event information

When: October 09-10, 2024 

Where: Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre 

Find Us: The Big Data & AI world, Booth R120 

For more information, please visit:
https://www.graidtech.com/graid-featured-tech-week-singapore2024/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/graid-technology-and-infinitix-turn-your-superpod-into-a-real-business-opportunity-at-tech-week-singapore-302267037.html

SOURCE Graid Technology Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.