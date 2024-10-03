AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fashion Fusion: China, India, and Indonesia Take Center Stage at Moscow Fashion Week

PRNewswire October 4, 2024

MOSCOW, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As autumn rolls in, the fashion world traditionally kicks off the season with events in Milan and Paris. Now the spotlight shifts to the Russian capital, where Moscow Fashion Week is taking place from October 4 to 9, set against the iconic backdrop of the Kremlin. Designers from Russia and other countries present their new collections, blending cultural influences with modern innovations while embracing the latest fashion trends.

This season, the event features a vibrant representation of designers from Asian countries, including India, China, and Indonesia. As always, the Asian brands are expected to light up the catwalk with creative designs and unique silhouettes.

The Indian designer Nitin Bal Chauhan, presented by Fashion Design Council of India, is set to showcase his collection at Moscow Fashion Week. After generating significant interest with his previous collection in the city, he promises that this season’s offering will be equally fascinating. His new collection artfully merges traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary fashion influences, debuting on the opening day, October 4.

Indonesian brand RAEGITAZORO emphasizes sustainable practices, presenting a collection that highlights the transformation of recycled materials into stylish looks. China will be represented by designer Sun Guitian, the creative force behind the KENSUN brand. The upcoming collection synthesizes traditional Eastern aesthetics with a modern design perspective. “Our participation not only marks a further enhancement of the international recognition of our brand but also represents a significant milestone in the fashion and cultural exchange between China and Russia,” noted the designer.

Moscow Fashion Week will also feature over 70 runway shows from Russian designers, spanning both established names and emerging talents. IANIS CHAMALIDY, who has previously showcased in Milan and Beijing to positive acclaim, will unveil a grunge-inspired collection that blends elements of streetwear with high fashion. Meanwhile, LI LAB brand is set to impress with its elegant silhouettes, adorned with feminine details and contemporary touches like draperies, trains, and metallic accents.

Moscow Fashion Week follows the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, taking place from October 2 to 5. This significant event unites over 100 countries from the global fashion industry. As part of the Summit, the international exhibition “Heritage” showcases more than 40 designers from countries including Hungary, Sudan, Peru, Laos, and Qatar, celebrating the rich cultural diversity of the global fashion community through their collections.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fashion-fusion-china-india-and-indonesia-take-center-stage-at-moscow-fashion-week-302267012.html

SOURCE BRICS+ Fashion Summit

