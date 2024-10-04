AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

PCS Wraps with Major Backing from Corporate Giants

PRNewswire October 4, 2024

TAIPEI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – The 2024 Summer Finals of the League of Legends Pacific Championship Series (PCS), co-hosted by Riot Games and CARRY International, recently concluded at the Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium. The summer split spanned over two months, with the Lower Bracket Finals and Grand Final held as offline events. These events attracted over 3,000 attendees to experience this premier annual esports event.

The gathering brought together fans, players, and contestants from all over the world to witness the PCS Summer Champion, Paris Saint-Germain Talon Esports (PSG), defend its title once again. It also showcased the strength of Japan’s top team, Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS gaming (SHG). Amidst the cheers of the crowd, these two top teams will represent the PCS region in the 2024 World Championship. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our partners for their support and assistance in making this event a success.

As key partners of the 2024 League of Legends PCS Summer, ChungHwa Telecom, Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel, China Airlines, Republic of Gamers (ROG), Carry Energy, and TTL have played a crucial role in ensuring the outstanding success of the tournament.

For the third time, ChungHwa Telecom has partnered with the PCS to create a high-quality esports environment, delivering exciting content for esports viewers in the region, and ensuring the excellence of professional esports tournaments. Their support provided a solid foundation for the tournament. China Airlines continued to support overseas teams by arranging flights to Taiwan, allowing players to enjoy quality airline services. Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel provided comfortable accommodations for international esports teams and, in collaboration with ROG, created an exclusive training room, giving players a home-away-from-home experience. Additionally, Carry Energy helped players quickly recover energy and enhance concentration, while TTL introduced local flavors, allowing participants to savor unique local tastes during the competition.

The 2024 PCS was fully supported by the contributions of major partners in their respective areas of expertise, leading to the successful conclusion of the event. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to foster innovation and growth within the esports industry, and to achieve new remarkable milestones together in the future.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pcs-wraps-with-major-backing-from-corporate-giants-302267678.html

SOURCE CARRY INTERNATIONAL CO,. LTD.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.