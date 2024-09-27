SenseTime Collaborates with the Hong Kong Science Museum of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department to Present the “Era of Intelligence” Exhibition

Celebrating National Day through Showcasing Robust AI Capabilities

Bringing an Immersive Sci-Fi Experience Based on the “Three Body Problem” to Hong Kong for the First Time

Part of the “Glorious Voyage: Splendid Achievements of the People’s Republic of China in Its 75 Years”

HONG KONG, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Leisure and Cultural Services Department presents the “Glorious Voyage: Splendid Achievements of the People’s Republic of China in Its 75 Years” exhibition series and SenseTime collaborated with the Hong Kong Science Museum to organise the “Era of Intelligence” exhibition. SenseTime presents its innovative artificial intelligence (AI) technology at the exhibition, where it introduces the “Gravitational Battlefield” experience for the first time in Hong Kong. Based on SenseTime’s immersive experience project “The Three-Body Problem: Beyond Gravity” science fiction (sci-fi) immersive experience, “Gravitational Battlefield” is an innovative and interactive game that integrates AI and mixed reality (MR).

The “Era of Intelligence” exhibition allows visitors to embark on AI’s rapid advancement journey over the years, and how it is intrinsically interwoven with Chinese culture. Spanning about 3,000 square feet, SenseTime showcases a range of innovative AI technologies and applications that are integrated into our daily lives.

A key attraction is SenseTime’s ground-breaking immersive MR-powered game “Gravitational Battlefield”, which is based on the sci-fi epic “The Three-Body Problem” by Chinese author Liu Cixin, providing visitors with an innovative and interactive experience.

“Gravitational Battlefield” has been well-received when it was launched earlier in mainland China, and the game’s format has been elevated especially for the Hong Kong exhibition. Leveraging both AI and MR technologies, the game can broadcast and generate summaries of players’ performance and rankings in real time. Up to six players can take part as crew members in each game to embark on the mission where the “Gravity” spaceship pursuing the “Blue Space” spaceship. The interstellar contest between the two crews would take players on a trip that blends real world and sci-fi scenarios, allowing them to appreciate the unique appeal where science fiction and technology intersect.

“The Three-Body Problem: Beyond Gravity” is an immersive in-person gaming experience jointly developed by SenseTime and the copyright owner of “The Three-Body Problem.” It was unveiled in Shanghai in April 2023 and had a 6-month pop-up experience store in Hangzhou in December the same year. Through the entire experience, including “Gravitational Battlefield”, the riveting storyline of “The Three-Body Problem” was brought to life, captivating audiences with a blend of diverse art forms and technology.

In the exhibition, SenseTime will also feature a range of achievements in AI research and development, including large model, machine learning, and how these technologies can be merged with Chinese culture to create unique artistic and practical applications. Among them, the SenseRobot Go and SenseRobot Chinese Chess leverage deep learning and self-training methods to play expert-level chess games. With SenseMirage, visitors will experience first-hand the robust capabilities of AI technology in text-generated images. The exhibition will also display large-scale paintings donated to SenseTime by Professor Qiu Zhijie of the Central Academy of Fine Arts, which explore the intricate relationship between technological advancement and human society. The “River of AI” painting that links history, technology, algorithms, and AI applications together will let visitors understand and experience the evolution of AI.

Dr. Xu Li, Chairman of the Board and CEO of SenseTime, said, “As SenseTime stands on the cusp of its 10th anniversary, it is especially meaningful for us to be part of the ‘Glorious Voyage: Splendid Achievements of the People’s Republic of China in Its 75 Years’ exhibition series. As the sole enterprise partner of the “Era of Intelligence” exhibition, we believe that our exhibits will not only let visitors appreciate China’s all-rounded development over the past 75 years, but also represents the journey we took over the past decade to create innovative AI solutions for a better tomorrow. Since our founding in Hong Kong 10 years ago, we have been committed to accelerating the research and development of AI technologies that bring practical benefits to the whole-of-society. As we look ahead to the next decade, we will continue to challenge ourselves as we strive to continue leading the ecosystem in co-creating more cutting-edge AI technologies that bring about greater social good in Hong Kong and beyond.”

“Glorious Voyage: Splendid Achievements of the People’s Republic of China in Its 75 Years” Exhibition Series

Details of the “Era of Intelligence” Exhibition

Time: September 27, 2024 to February 5, 2025 Venue: Special Exhibition Hall, G/F, Hong Kong Science Museum Fee: Free admission

About SenseTime

SenseTime is a leading AI software company focused on creating a better AI-empowered future through innovation. We are committed to advancing the state of the art in AI research, developing scalable and affordable AI software platforms that benefit businesses, people and society as a whole, while attracting and nurturing top talents to shape the future together.

With our roots in the academic world, we invest in our original and cutting-edge research that allows us to offer and continuously improve industry-leading AI capabilities in universal multimodal and multi-task models, covering key fields across perception intelligence, natural language processing, decision intelligence, AI-enabled content generation, as well as key capabilities in AI chips, sensors and computing infrastructure. Our proprietary AI infrastructure, SenseCore, integrates computing power, algorithms, and platforms, enabling us to build the “SenseNova” foundation model sets and R&D system that unlocks the ability to perform general AI tasks at low cost and with high efficiency. Our technologies are trusted by customers and partners in many industry verticals including Generative AI, Traditional AI and Smart Auto.

SenseTime has been actively involved in the development of national and international industry standards on data security, privacy protection, ethical and sustainable AI, working closely with multiple domestic and multilateral institutions on ethical and sustainable AI development. SenseTime was the only AI company in Asia to have its Code of Ethics for AI Sustainable Development selected by the United Nations as one of the key publication references in the United Nations Resource Guide on AI Strategies published in June 2021.

SenseTime Group Inc. has successfully listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX). We have offices in markets including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, Japan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and South Korea, etc., as well as presence in Germany, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. For more information, please visit SenseTime’s official website or LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Youtube pages.

