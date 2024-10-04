Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Honors Vietnam’s Industry Leaders and Leading Corporations

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 took great pride in honoring Vietnam’s inspiring business moguls and visionaries of inclusive entrepreneurship on 3rd October at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Organized by Enterprise Asia, the region’s leading NGO for entrepreneurship, the prestigious awards ceremony honored 62 organizations and industry leaders for their admirable business practices and enduring innovation.

This year’s theme of “Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship” highlights the importance of creating equal opportunities for all by embracing diversity. It pays tribute to inspiring business leaders whose initiatives have actively contributed to the implementation of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in Vietnam.

To determine the winners, over 300 nominees were carefully evaluated by a panel of distinguished judges. The APEA recognized four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

The APEA has been organized in more than 16 countries and markets since 2007, with past recipients comprising China’s Shimao Group’s Hui Wing Mao, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Supaluck Ampuj of The Mall Group, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Dr. Fong Chan Onn, mentioned in his welcome speech that the pivotal moment for fostering entrepreneurship to generate change has risen. By encouraging inclusive entrepreneurial practices, organizations can strive for a more equitable society, increase employment opportunities, and foster resilient communities. Through collective action, we can ensure that entrepreneurship is not a privilege reserved for a select few but rather an accessible avenue for all.

Some of the outstanding winners of the APEA 2024 Vietnam Chapter include Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam, BaoViet Life Corporation, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB BANK), Olam Global Agri Vietnam, while Thai Huong, Hero of Labour, General Director of Bac A Bank and Dang Huynh Uc My, Chairlady of TTC AgriS are among the winners for the Master Entrepreneur Award which recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Vietnam Chapter is supported by PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner and Snowball Joint Stock Company as the Official Implementation Partner. Other Supporting Partners are the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, Dutch Business Association Vietnam, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, and Vietnam Association for Women Entrepreneurs. The Official Media Partners are Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024 VIETNAM CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME COMPANY INDUSTRY Vuong Thanh Binh General Director Air Cargo Services of Vietnam JSC., Professional & Business Services Thai Huong Hero of Labor, General Director Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Tran Thi Van Loan President

Cuu Long Fish Joint Stock Company (CL-FISH Corp.) Agriculture Ly Anh Duy Quang Member of The BOD Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation Agriculture Lam Thanh Kim CEO & Co-Founder

M.O.I Cosmetics Company Limited Consumer Goods Tran Khai Hoan Member of The Board of Directors & Acting Chief Executive Officer Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) Financial Services Nguyen Thuy Hanh CEO Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services Company Limited Personal Services Nguyen Xuan Cuong President & CEO

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation Oil & Gas Pham Viet Anh Chairman of the BOD PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation (PVTrans) Transportation & Logistics Ngo Thu Ha Chief Executive Officer

Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Dang Huynh Uc My (Omi Dang) Chairlady Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS) Agriculture Lam Kim Vee COO Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Joint Stock Company (VSIP JSC) Property Development Han Thi Khanh Vinh CEO

Vinapharm Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Nguyen Thi Tuyet Chairwoman of the Business Development Advisory Board VIX Securities Joint Stock Company Financial Services Le Quang Thuc Quynh Chief Executive Officer VUS Education & Training

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Estuary Joint Stock Company Professional & Business Services GSM Green And Smart Mobility JSC Transportation & Logistics Kafi Securities Corporation Financial Services Olam Global Agri Vietnam Co., Ltd Agriculture VPBank Securities JSC Financial Services

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY Hao Hao by Acebook Vietnam JSC Food & Beverage Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services BaoViet Life Corporation Financial Services Cocoon Consumer Goods Dai-ichi Life Vietnam Financial Services DUYTAN RECYCLING Manufacturing EDH Technology Development Joint Stock Company Electrical & Electronics Finest Future Viet Nam Joint Stock Company Education & Training FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services G Kitchen by Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation Agriculture GSM Green And Smart Mobility JSC Transportation & Logistics Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB) Financial Services Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) Retail ROX Group Real Estate VUS – The English Center Education & Training

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY ACB Securities Company Financial Services Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company Food & Beverage Air Cargo Services of Vietnam JSC., Professional & Business Services Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) Financial Services Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank Financial Services Bamboo Capital Group Energy BaoViet Life Corporation Financial Services BCA Group Professional & Business Services Ben Tre Import Export Joint – Stock Corporation (BETRIMEX) Agriculture BIDV Metlife Life Insurance Limited Liability Company Financial Services Binh Dinh Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment JSC Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology BMB Steel Construction Services Central Construction Joint Stock Company Construction Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd. Financial Services Concentrix Vietnam Business Services Cuu Long Fish Joint Stock Company (CL-FISH Corp.) Agriculture Dai-ichi Life Vietnam Financial Services DOJI Gold & Gems Group Retail DOJILAND Real Estate Investment Company Limited Property Development FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited Financial Services Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation Agriculture Halcom Vietnam Joint Stock Company Construction IPP Travel Retail Retail ITL Corporation Transportation & Logistics Japanese SMEs development Joint Stock Company (JSC) Professional & Business Services KB Securities Vietnam (KBSV) Financial Services LPBank Financial Services M.O.I Cosmetics Company Limited Consumer Goods Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB BANK) Financial Services NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam Professional & Business Services Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) Financial Services Namha Pharma Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services Company Limited Personal Services Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation Oil & Gas PetroVietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo) Agriculture PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation (PVTrans) Transportation & Logistics ROX Group Real Estate Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Viet Nam Co., Ltd Manufacturing Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS) Agriculture Viet First Securities Corporation (VFS) Financial Services VietNam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank) Financial Services Vietnam International Bank (VIB) Financial Services Vinafeed Group Agriculture Vinapharm Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company Consumer Goods Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam Consumer Goods Xuan Thien Group Joint Stock Company Energy

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

