  • award and prize

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Honors Vietnam’s Industry Leaders and Leading Corporations

PRNewswire October 4, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 took great pride in honoring Vietnam’s inspiring business moguls and visionaries of inclusive entrepreneurship on 3rd October at the GEM Center in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Organized by Enterprise Asia, the region’s leading NGO for entrepreneurship, the prestigious awards ceremony honored 62 organizations and industry leaders for their admirable business practices and enduring innovation.

This year’s theme of “Celebrating Inclusive Entrepreneurship” highlights the importance of creating equal opportunities for all by embracing diversity. It pays tribute to inspiring business leaders whose initiatives have actively contributed to the implementation of an inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem in Vietnam.

To determine the winners, over 300 nominees were carefully evaluated by a panel of distinguished judges. The APEA recognized four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

The APEA has been organized in more than 16 countries and markets since 2007, with past recipients comprising China’s Shimao Group’s Hui Wing Mao, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Supaluck Ampuj of The Mall Group, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

Chairman of Enterprise Asia, Dr. Fong Chan Onn, mentioned in his welcome speech that the pivotal moment for fostering entrepreneurship to generate change has risen. By encouraging inclusive entrepreneurial practices, organizations can strive for a more equitable society, increase employment opportunities, and foster resilient communities. Through collective action, we can ensure that entrepreneurship is not a privilege reserved for a select few but rather an accessible avenue for all.

Some of the outstanding winners of the APEA 2024 Vietnam Chapter include Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam, BaoViet Life Corporation, Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB BANK), Olam Global Agri Vietnam, while Thai Huong, Hero of Labour, General Director of Bac A Bank and Dang Huynh Uc My, Chairlady of TTC AgriS are among the winners for the Master Entrepreneur Award which recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Vietnam Chapter is supported by PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner and Snowball Joint Stock Company as the Official Implementation Partner. Other Supporting Partners are the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, Dutch Business Association Vietnam, Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam, and Vietnam Association for Women Entrepreneurs. The Official Media Partners are Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024 VIETNAM CHAPTER

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Vuong Thanh Binh

General Director

Air Cargo Services of Vietnam JSC.,

Professional & Business Services

Thai Huong

Hero of Labor, General Director

Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Tran Thi Van Loan

President


Cuu Long Fish Joint Stock Company (CL-FISH Corp.)

Agriculture

Ly Anh Duy Quang 

Member of The BOD

Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture

Lam Thanh Kim

CEO & Co-Founder


M.O.I Cosmetics Company Limited

Consumer Goods

Tran Khai Hoan

Member of The Board of Directors & Acting Chief Executive Officer

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank)

Financial Services

Nguyen Thuy Hanh

CEO

Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services Company Limited

Personal Services

Nguyen Xuan Cuong

President & CEO


Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation

Oil & Gas

Pham Viet Anh

Chairman of the BOD

PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation (PVTrans)

Transportation & Logistics

Ngo Thu Ha

Chief Executive Officer


Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Dang Huynh Uc My

 (Omi Dang)

Chairlady

Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)

Agriculture

Lam Kim Vee

COO

Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park Joint Stock Company (VSIP JSC)

Property Development

Han Thi Khanh Vinh

CEO


Vinapharm

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Nguyen Thi Tuyet

 Chairwoman of the Business Development Advisory Board

VIX Securities Joint Stock Company

Financial Services

Le Quang Thuc Quynh

 Chief Executive Officer

VUS

Education & Training

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Estuary Joint Stock Company

Professional & Business Services

GSM Green And Smart Mobility JSC

Transportation & Logistics

Kafi Securities Corporation

Financial Services

Olam Global Agri Vietnam Co., Ltd

Agriculture

VPBank Securities JSC

Financial Services

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

Hao Hao by Acebook Vietnam JSC

Food & Beverage

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

BaoViet Life Corporation

Financial Services

Cocoon

Consumer Goods

Dai-ichi Life Vietnam

Financial Services

DUYTAN RECYCLING

Manufacturing

EDH Technology Development Joint Stock Company

Electrical & Electronics

Finest Future Viet Nam Joint Stock Company

Education & Training

FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited

Financial Services

G Kitchen by Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture

GSM Green And Smart Mobility JSC

Transportation & Logistics

Orient Commercial Joint Stock Bank (OCB)

Financial Services

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ)

Retail

ROX Group

Real Estate

VUS – The English Center

Education & Training

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

ACB Securities Company

Financial Services

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Food & Beverage

Air Cargo Services of Vietnam JSC.,

Professional & Business Services

Asia Commercial Bank (ACB)

Financial Services

Bac A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Financial Services

Bamboo Capital Group

Energy

BaoViet Life Corporation

Financial Services

BCA Group

Professional & Business Services

Ben Tre Import Export Joint – Stock Corporation (BETRIMEX)

Agriculture

BIDV Metlife Life Insurance Limited Liability Company

Financial Services

Binh Dinh Pharmaceutical and Medical Equipment JSC

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

BMB Steel

Construction Services

Central Construction Joint Stock Company

Construction

Chailease International Leasing Co., Ltd.

Financial Services

Concentrix Vietnam

Business Services

Cuu Long Fish Joint Stock Company (CL-FISH Corp.)

Agriculture

Dai-ichi Life Vietnam

Financial Services

DOJI Gold & Gems Group

Retail

DOJILAND Real Estate Investment Company Limited

Property Development

FWD Vietnam Life Insurance Company Limited

Financial Services

Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation

Agriculture

Halcom Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Construction

IPP Travel Retail

Retail

ITL Corporation

Transportation & Logistics

Japanese SMEs development Joint Stock Company (JSC)

Professional & Business Services

KB Securities Vietnam (KBSV)

Financial Services

LPBank

Financial Services

M.O.I Cosmetics Company Limited

Consumer Goods

Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB BANK)

Financial Services

NAB Innovation Centre Vietnam

Professional & Business Services

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank)

Financial Services

Namha Pharma

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services Company Limited

Personal Services

Petrovietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation

Oil & Gas

PetroVietnam Fertilizer and Chemicals Corporation (PVFCCo)

Agriculture

PetroVietnam Transportation Corporation (PVTrans)

Transportation & Logistics

ROX Group

Real Estate

Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Viet Nam Co., Ltd

Manufacturing

Thanh Thanh Cong – Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (TTC AgriS)

Agriculture

Viet First Securities Corporation (VFS)

Financial Services

VietNam Export Import Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank)

Financial Services

Vietnam International Bank (VIB)

Financial Services

Vinafeed Group

Agriculture

Vinapharm

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

VitaDairy Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Consumer Goods

Wipro Consumer Care Vietnam

Consumer Goods

Xuan Thien Group Joint Stock Company

Energy

 

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/asia-pacific-enterprise-awards-apea-2024-honors-vietnams-industry-leaders-and-leading-corporations-302267648.html

SOURCE Enterprise Asia

