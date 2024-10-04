AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Saxony-Anhalt Presents Current and Future Investment Opportunities at Expo Real

PRNewswire October 4, 2024

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative companies from high-tech industries looking to make history are warmly welcomed in Saxony-Anhalt. There is plenty of space for big plans here, as the Central German federal state offers Europe’s largest investment opportunity with 700 hectares of space at the High-Tech Park on the outskirts of its capital, Magdeburg. In addition, there are currently 19 more attractive commercial and industrial sites, each offering at least ten hectares of contiguous space, which will be showcased at the joint booth of the European Metropolitan Region of Central Germany at Europe’s largest B2B trade fair for real estate and investment, Expo Real in Munich.

Near Bergwitzsee in the Anhalt-Dessau-Wittenberg World Heritage region, a roughly 4-hectare area is set to be developed for tourism and water sports.

 

“Saxony-Anhalt is currently experiencing remarkable investment momentum. Numerous innovative companies from various sectors have deliberately chosen our location – a testament to the attractiveness of our region. In addition to excellent location advantages, such as our central location and well-developed infrastructure, we offer attractive spaces for new projects. We will be highlighting these strengths at Expo Real to attract further investors to Saxony-Anhalt and fully leverage our region’s growth potential,” emphasized Dr. Robert Franke, Managing Director of IMG.

Sven Schulze, Minister for Economic Affairs, Tourism, Agriculture, and Forestry of Saxony-Anhalt is convinced: “The economy in the eastern German states has become a driving force for Germany. Saxony-Anhalt plays a special role in this, especially with recent settlements from Daimler Truck, Avnet, Wacker, and others. We want to continue this development and are working to attract more companies to the business location of Saxony-Anhalt.”

Saxony-Anhalt also offers strategic sites for near-term development in places such as Leuna, Köthen, Sangerhausen, Barleben, Stendal, Quedlinburg-Quarmbeck, and Sandersdorf-Brehna. Making its debut at Expo Real are also tourism-related investment opportunities in the emerging travel destination of Saxony-Anhalt, which impresses its visitors from home and abroad with spectacular attractions like UNESCO World Heritage sites, picturesque small towns, and unspoiled nature, resulting in continuously increasing numbers of guests and overnight stays.

For example, a hotel is planned across from the MEDIAN Clinic in the health resort of Flechtingen, and another is envisioned at Lake Geiseltal, which offers a unique view of the lake with a 190-meter-long pier. The marina is designed for approximately 165 boat berths. Along the new promenade, commercial spaces for maritime and dining establishments have been created, and vacation homes are planned on the slope behind the promenade.

On the southern shore of Lake Geiseltal, the city of Braunsbedra is offering two adjacent plots of land, one of 1.5 hectares for hotel construction and the other of 1.9 hectares for a holiday home settlement. At Bergwitzsee in the World Heritage region of Anhalt-Dessau-Wittenberg, an area of just over 4 hectares is to be developed for tourism and water sports. Additional potential lies in the historic Cultural Palace in Bitterfeld and the historic hotel and theater building “Reichskrone” in the cathedral city of Naumburg, for which investors are being sought.

