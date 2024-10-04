AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • joint venture

GAIL and AM Green signs Memorandum of Understanding for Jointly Developing Renewable Energy up to 2.5 GW and Green Chemical Projects

PRNewswire October 5, 2024
  • GAIL and AM Green will jointly explore setting up of solar/wind hybrid renewable projects to enable supply of Renewable Energy – Round the Clock (RE-RTC)
  • Partnership to focus on the long-term supply of carbon dioxide (CO2), and eMethanol production and exploration across India

AMSTERDAM and NEW DELHI, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GAIL (India) Limited and AM Green B.V. (AMG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore projects aimed at advancing sustainable energy solutions in India. The partnership focuses on the long-term supply of carbon dioxide (CO2) for hybrid renewable energy project, and eMethanol production and exploration across India.

GAIL and AM Green signs Memorandum of Understanding

Shri Sumit Kishore, Executive Director (Business Development and Exploration & Production), GAIL and Shri Mahesh Kolli, Group President, AM Green signed the MoU in presence of Shri Rajeev Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL.

In line with the MoU, both the parties envision to jointly explore setting up of solar/wind hybrid renewable projects up to 2.5 GW across India. The hybrid solar/wind projects combined with Greenko’s upcoming Pump Storage Projects are poised to supply Round the Clock power to the end users including the proposed eMethanol project.

Both the parties envisage to undertake studies for long-term supply of around 350 KTA CO2 generated by GAIL in its gas processing plants to produce eMethanol, an environmentally friendly fuel that can reduce carbon emissions and promote a circular economy. GAIL shall also have an equity option to invest in the proposed eMethanol project, ensuring a strategic partnership that supports both companies’ objectives in promoting sustainable energy solutions.

Mahesh Kolli, Group President of AM Green: “We are delighted to partner with GAIL on one of the world’s largest carbon-free, renewable energy supply contracts. This partnership demonstrates AM Green’s emerging leadership position as a global clean energy transition solutions platform while contributing to India’s ambition of emerging as an exporter of reliable, sustainable and lowest cost green molecules and its derivatives accelerating industrial decarbonization globally. The production of green methanol shall also help in decarbonization of hard to abate sectors like shipping, steel, cement etc.”

Rajeev Singhal, Director (Business Development) of GAIL: “The signing of this MoU with AM Green underscores our commitment to pioneering sustainable energy solutions. By facilitating the supply of CO2 for eMethanol production, we are taking a proactive approach to reduce carbon emissions and support alternative fuel development. Development of renewable energy projects will support reducing carbon footprint of the country and advancing India’s transition to a greener energy landscape. The partnership between GAIL and AMG is set to augment technological innovation in India while also promoting economic growth and environmental sustainability.”

AM Green’s production of the green ammonia across multiple locations in India will accelerate its target to achieve 5 MTPA of green ammonia capacity by 2030, and its efforts to achieve net zero targets in India as well as in OECD markets. This will be equivalent to about 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, representing a fifth of India’s target for green hydrogen production under the country’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and 10 per cent of Europe’s target for green hydrogen imports by 2030. AM Green will also establish large-scale bio refineries that utilize multiple feedstocks & produce high-value green products enabling global decarbonization in aviation, fuels, chemicals and other industrial sectors.

For further enquiries:
Jyoti Kumar
Corporate Communication
GAIL (India) Limited
T: +91 9818805711
E: jyotik@gail.co.in

Suheil Imtiaz
Public Affairs & Strategic Communications
AM Green
M: + 91 94401 59289
E: suheil.m@amgreen.com

AM Green Logo

 

SOURCE AM Green

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.