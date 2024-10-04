AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Authentix® Celebrates 25-years as the Global Market Leader in Fuel Marking with Over 3 Trillion Liters of Fuel Marked

PRNewswire October 5, 2024

ADDISON, Texas, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Authentix, the authority in authentication and information services, announces an important milestone as the global market leader in covert fuel marking for 25 years running by marking over 3 trillion liters of fuel and today provides marking for over 20 unique sector programs with 150 billion liters of fuel treated annually.

Since 1999, Authentix has remained the leading provider of covert fuel marking delivering proprietary technologies, services, and data analytics to governments and commercial oil companies. Using the most advanced covert chemical markers, handheld fuel analyzers, local program support, and data analysis tools, customers can check real-time both upstream and downstream supply chains to instantly detect illicit trading of petroleum products.

From just a few employees and a single office in 1996, Authentix has since expanded with fuel marking programs in Central America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Today, Authentix has offices across the globe and over 600 employees.

Kevin McKenna, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our commitment to innovation and keeping our customers’ success our first priority has played a large part in the company’s successful expansion in fuel marking during this 25-year run.” He added, “Authentix covert fuel marking solutions prevent illegal smuggling and tax evasion, ensuring governments recover legitimate tax revenues. Also, our solutions ensure commercial oil companies maintain fuel quality, brand reputation, and consumer trust.”

Authentix’s toolset includes chemical markers, fuel analyzers, mobile apps, and web-based data management (AXIS®) for tracking and enforcement. Customers typically see a reduction in illicit activity from over 30% of the fuel volume to less than 5% resulting in significant return on investment from 5 to 15 times the cost of the program.

Kent Mansfield, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, commented, “Another key factor in reaching this 25-year milestone is Authentix’ unwavering commitment to sustainability. Our solutions use only environmentally friendly CHON-based (carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen) chemical markers that conform to global environmental treaties and reduce persistent organic pollutants. Additionally, Authentix reinvests in served communities by funding educational facilities, providing essential equipment, drilling wells for freshwater access, and installing solar electric infrastructure for schools and medical facilities.”

About Authentix:

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings traceability to today’s complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software-enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. Through a proven partnership model and deep sector expertise, clients experience custom solution design and complete program management to ensure product safety, revenue protection, and consumer trust. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc. 

 

SOURCE Authentix, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.