APAC LIVER DISEASE ALLIANCE HOSTS “HEP-FREE: ELIMINATING ASIA’S SILENT PUBLIC HEALTH THREAT BY 2030” SUMMIT IN BANGKOK ON 1 OCTOBER 2024

PRNewswire October 7, 2024

BANGKOK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The APAC Liver Disease Alliance, in collaboration with Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, kicks off the Alliance’s inaugural “Hep-Free: Eliminating Asia’s Silent Public Health Threat by 2030” Summit at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.

The Summit brings together leading voices from the healthcare industry, academia, non-profit organizations, and patient advocacy groups across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss policy and advocacy efforts to eliminate hepatitis. Discussions center around improving equitable access to diagnosis and treatment, empowering vulnerable populations, and driving collective action towards a hepatitis-free APAC region.

Dr.Opart Karnkawinpong, Permanent Secretary of the Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, is opening the event, along with representatives from the Ministries of Public Health in Thailand Vietnam and Pakistan.

“Viral hepatitis is a silent public health threat that demands collective action to achieve the elimination targets set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Collaboration among stakeholders is essential to make significant progress and ensure that no one is left behind,” states Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong.

Hepatitis is liver inflammation caused by infectious viruses or noninfectious agents, leading to health issues that can be fatal. There are five main types of viral hepatitis — A, B, C, D, and E. While all types cause liver disease, they differ in transmission, severity, and prevention. Hepatitis continues to be a major public health challenge in Asia, with over 821,000 deaths reported across Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific in 2022, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In Thailand alone, over 2.2 million people are living with hepatitis B, while 300,000 to 800,000 are affected by chronic hepatitis C, a major cause of liver cirrhosis and liver cancer. By implementing a hepatitis prevention and control program at the national level, we can significantly reduce the financial burden on the healthcare system, which currently requires an estimated 1.24 million USD for treating chronic HCV infections nationwide according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Closed by Dr. Lalitaya Kongkam, Deputy Secretary-General of Thailand’s National Health Security Office, the Summit aims to address these challenges by fostering partnerships between public and private sectors, identifying gaps in current policies, and sharing best practices to enhance regional efforts.

“The Alliance offers a vital platform for dialogue, enabling stakeholders to work together and synchronize their efforts to eliminate viral hepatitis and enhance public health outcomes throughout the region, “adds Roberta Sarno, Director of the APAC Liver Disease Alliance.

The APAC Liver Disease Alliance is committed to fostering regional cooperation in the fight against hepatitis, serving as a neutral platform for discussions, partnerships, and transformative change, and bringing us closer to a future free of hepatitis.

About APAC Liver Disease Alliance

APAC Liver Disease Alliance is a multilateral group that aims to unite all stakeholders on the mission to counter the rising liver disease epidemic in the APAC region. Its strategic partners include the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination, the Hepatitis Fund, the Harvard Medical School Program in Global Primary Care and Social Change, the Yellow Warriors Society Philippines, the International Liver Cancer Movement, and the Global Liver Institute. Supported by Abbott, AstraZeneca, and Roche, the Alliance is committed to its mission to eliminate Asia’s silent emergency. Learn more about their mission here.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Roberta Sarno, Director of the APAC Liver Disease Alliance
Email: roberta.sarno@dhealth.consulting

Phat Parkpien, Consultant, APCO
Email: pparkpien@apcoworldwide.com
Tel: +66 (0) 81 858 6376

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/apac-liver-disease-alliance-hosts-hep-free-eliminating-asias-silent-public-health-threat-by-2030-summit-in-bangkok-on-1-october-2024-302265117.html

SOURCE APAC Liver Disease Alliance

