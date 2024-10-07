AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  medical research

Medinol Announces Successful First-in-Human Implantation of ChampioNIR Drug-Eluting Peripheral Stent System in Australia

PRNewswire October 7, 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Medinol Ltd. is pleased to announce the successful First-in-Human (FIH) implantation of the ChampioNIR Drug-Eluting Peripheral Stent by Drs Gerard S.Goh and Thodur Vasudevan of the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne Australia, introducing a revolutionary advancement in the mechanics, durability and drug delivery of peripheral drug eluting stents.

The ChampioNIR Drug-Eluting Peripheral Stent System poses a transformational technology designed to improve patient outcomes and procedural success. In a first of its kind hybrid mechanical design, radial support is provided by the metallic component of the stent, whereas longitudinal structure is provided by a bioresorbable polymeric mesh providing unsurpassed flexibility and long-term durability in even the most challenging anatomies. Furthermore, a unique drug-elution paradigm releases drug from the entire cylindrical area of the stent, drastically reducing diffusion distances and allowing, for the first time, therapeutic dosing of a large peripheral vessel with a ‘limus’ drug for an extended period of time.

“We were impressed with ChampioNIR’s deliverability and its straightforward deployment”, said Prof. Gerard S Goh, Head of Interventional Radiology at The Alfred Hospital. “The Frictionless Deployment Mechanism made the precise positioning of the stent very straightforward”.

Dr. Yoram Richter, CEO of Medinol, added: “Medinol is excited to bring to clinical practice the culmination of years of research and development into novel stent designs, tailor-made for unmet clinical challenges in vascular interventions”. 

The CHAMPIONSHIP First In Human study will enroll a total of 30 patients across 7 sites in Australia and the United States.  Prof. Sahil Parikh, PI of the CHAMPIONSHIP study commented “The ChampioNIR stent represents a breakthrough in treatment for SFA lesions. I am excited to see this device come to life after years of development.”

About Medinol

Founded in 1992, Medinol is a privately held company with offices in the U.S. and Israel, employing over 300 people.

Extending more than 30 years of experience in the stent market, Medinol is aggressively changing paradigms in how disease states are diagnosed and treated. By designing cutting edge scaffolds for stenting multiple areas of the human body, dramatically reducing complications in Structural Heart procedures and providing real time insights into physiological metrics through Implantable Microsensors, Medinol looks years into the future to create pioneering medical devices.  For more information, see www.medinol.com.

Contact: Jeff Roach jeffr@medinol.com 

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894777/Medinol_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/medinol-announces-successful-first-in-human-implantation-of-championir-drug-eluting-peripheral-stent-system-in-australia-302267284.html

SOURCE Medinol





