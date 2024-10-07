AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Urban Adventures Await – Agoda Reveals Hottest Destinations for Couples

PRNewswire October 7, 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda unveils the top destinations couples are looking to visit this month, based on accommodation searches made on Agoda. The ranking highlights a strong preference for city destinations, with Tokyo, Seoul, and Bangkok leading the list.

Agoda’s data shows that the top 10 destinations for couples this October are predominantly cities, showcasing the allure of urban experiences. Tokyo tops the list, followed by Seoul and Bangkok. Other popular cities include Osaka, Taipei, and Hong Kong, indicating a trend towards vibrant cityscapes and cultural hubs in Northeast Asia.

  1. Tokyo
  2. Seoul
  3. Bangkok
  4. Osaka
  5. Taipei
  6. Bali
  7. Hong Kong
  8. Fukuoka
  9. Kuala Lumpur
  10. Singapore

When analyzed at a market level, the data reveals that Bangkok is the favorite for couples from Malaysia and Vietnam, while Tokyo is the top choice for those from Thailand, South Korea, and Taiwan. Other notable mentions include Hong Kong for travelers based in the Philippines, Singapore for Indonesia, and Bali for India.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, “One might associate romantic getaways with a retreat in Maldives, Santorini, or Bali, but it’s clear from Agoda’s insights that city trips are a favorite among modern couples. These destinations offer something different each time and cater to shorter getaways. Great for couples unable to take long vacations but still looking to spend some quality time together away from home. At Agoda, we’re excited to assist couples in discovering the perfect destination to celebrate their love.”

Agoda’s extensive offerings, which include over 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, provide couples with numerous options to plan their perfect trip. Whether it’s exploring the bustling streets of Tokyo or enjoying the serene beaches of Bali, Agoda makes it easy for couples to book their dream vacation.

For more information on these destinations and to book the next couple getaway, visit Agoda’s website.

The ranking is based on accommodation searches made on Agoda’s platform in August 2024 for check-ins between 1st and 31st October 2024.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.7M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

