Thailand Opening Strengthens Asia-Pacific Presence for Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo branch openings across the region bring business and leisure travelers more mobility options

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Mobility continues its global expansion, celebrating its entry into a new market with a grand opening that welcomed Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo branches to Thailand through franchise partner Thai Rent a Car. This new market is part of a larger expansion plan across the Asia-Pacific region, which includes a number of new branch openings in Japan, South Korea and New Zealand.

Thai Rent a Car offers a range of compact cars, luxury cars, SUVs and vans available for daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly rental options in Thailand’s top tourist destinations. The Enterprise, National and Alamo brands are now available in 10 branches nationwide, including Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok Don Mueang Airport, Bangkok Downtown Petchaburi Road, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Chiang Mai Airport, Khon Kaen Airport, Krabi Airport, Samui Airport, and Phuket Airport.

“Thailand is one of the premier tourism destinations in the world and has been a key target for our growth plan in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Marco Beltgens, Assistant Vice President, Global Franchising – Asia Pacific at Enterprise Mobility. “There is more travel happening in APAC than any other region of the world, and the vast majority of that travel doesn’t leave the region. We see tremendous opportunity for growth.”

Thai Rent a Car, which started with just 30 vehicles in 1978, has grown to be one of the largest car rental providers in the country with a fleet of more than 8,000 vehicles. Featuring both short- and long-term mobility solutions, the company also offers chauffeur-driven luxury car services. In the Asia-Pacific region, Enterprise currently offers chauffeur-driven services through its partners in South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and China.

Alongside the recent branch openings in Thailand, based on strong customer demand, Enterprise Mobility’s franchise partner Nippon Rent-A-Car expanded the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands to an additional 23 locations in Japan this year. Customers can now find the Enterprise, National and Alamo brands at 97 locations countrywide. Founded in 1969, Nippon is one of the largest car rental brands in Japan.

“Japan is undoubtedly one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia-Pacific,” said Beltgens.

In 2022, Korea First Rent-A-Car (KFR) introduced the Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo brands to the South Korean market. Last month, KFR introduced the National Car Rental brand to the market featuring locations in both Incheon and at the Busan KTX High Speed Rail Station. They also added branches at U.S. military bases Camp Walker and Camp Carrol, with branches planned for Camp Casey and U.S. Air Force Base Kusan later this year.

Founded in 1992, KFR has a well-established presence at U.S. military facilities in South Korea and a strong roster of key accounts including major corporations – both foreign and domestic – hotels, TV stations and more.

In addition, the Enterprise Mobility franchise partner in New Zealand, GO Rentals, recently opened the southernmost branch in the region at Invercargill Airport, which GO Rentals CEO John Osborne called “a key domestic location for both corporate and leisure travelers.”

Enterprise Mobility, through its franchisees, now operates in 11 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region. Established in 1957, the business has a global presence with a network of more than 9,500 neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories and 90,000-plus global team members.

“We work with franchise partners that share our values: A passion for providing the best-possible customer service and innovating with intention to meet the ever-changing needs of business and leisure travelers across the globe,” said Beltgens.

For more information, visit www.enterprisemobility.com.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.3 million vehicles through an integrated network of nearly 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/thailand-opening-strengthens-asia-pacific-presence-for-enterprise-mobility-302267093.html

