AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Instantia partners with ION FX for trade execution and risk management

PRNewswire October 8, 2024

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations, announces that Instantia has selected ION Foreign Exchange (FX) for trade execution, trade management, risk, and settlement management for its FX business.

Australia-based Instantia is a digital FX, risk management, and payments company offering a client-centric way to manage currency exchange, FX strategies, and cross-border payments. The company boasts a leading risk management intelligence tool, providing insights to key business decision-makers.

Instantia chose the ION FX solution for its end-to-end processing functionality of FX cash and derivative products, including trade execution and risk management. Using ION APIs, Instantia developed custom client- and dealer-facing user interfaces to enhance the user experience.

Richard Poulton, CEO at Instantia, says, “We are excited to partner with ION to offer our clients robust FX processing capabilities. This partnership is crucial as it will help us revolutionize FX by consolidating currency hedging positions into a user-friendly interface and expand into other APAC markets.”

Alex Pirmohamed, Chief Product Officer at ION Markets (FX), says, “We are pleased that Instantia chose ION FX for its trade execution and risk management needs. ION Markets FX is strategically positioned to address the diverse needs of FX market participants. The ION FX end-to-end solution uniquely suits institutions providing FX services for cross-border payments, and FX risk management. Our platform’s robust functionality facilitated Instantia’s quick time to market, and we remain dedicated to supporting their ambitious objectives.”

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporate organizations. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/ 

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, asset management, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients’ operations by automating the entire trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/

About Instantia

Founded by Richard Poulton (CEO) and Danny Pezeshki (COO), Instantia boldly reimagines how transparency and innovation can reshape the future of the FX market. Its mission is to be a strategic partner for businesses navigating the dynamic world of foreign exchange, offering real-time visibility, control, and the ability to make better business decisions through its technology. Instantia plans to expand into other key markets to make FX options and risk management less complex and transparent, focusing on a superior user experience. For more information, visit https://www.instantia.co/

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361713/ION_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/instantia-partners-with-ion-fx-for-trade-execution-and-risk-management-302267809.html

SOURCE ION

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.