Living Soils, an international priority: The World Living Soils Forum opens its doors in LUMA Arles

PRNewswire October 8, 2024

PARIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — To have an impact, accelerate, and join forces for the preservation and regeneration of soils. This is the ambition of the second edition of the World Living Soils Forum, on October 8 and 9 at LUMA Arles.

0708_C_main_EN

Created in 2022 by Moët Hennessy, this international event brings together all actors committed to soil regeneration for two days of conferences, round tables, meetings, and workshops to act collectively and accelerate the preservation of living soils.

For its second edition, with ChangeNOW’s participation, the event strengthens the presence of “solutions” with 21 start-ups offering impactful innovations. It expands its international dimension with two satellite events in California (United States) and the Ningxia region (China).

The WLSF program is co-created with an external Advisory Board composed of fifteen experts from different backgrounds, who will also speak during the event on the following themes:

  • Systemic challenges: financing the transition, public policies, and education.
  • Soil health and measurement.
  • Nature-based solutions and regenerative agriculture practices.
  • Society, art, culture.

This edition, made up of around sixty sessions, will welcome nearly 190 speakers.

The complete list of sessions and speakers is available at www.worldlivingsoilsforum.com.

All content will also be available online for replay, the same day as the event.

For more information:
Moët Hennessy
Quentin DURAND
Head of Corporate Communications
Email: qdurand@moethennessy.com
Mobile: +33 7 84 28 01 43





 

SOURCE Moët & Hennessy

