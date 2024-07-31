Webull’s Group President visits Asia-Pacific, affirms commitment to the region

SYDNEY, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Anthony Denier, the Group President of Webull Corporation (‘Webull’), a leading digital investment platform, recently concluded a visit to the Asia-Pacific region. The trip underscored Webull’s growth ambitions and ongoing commitment to expanding its footprint in the region. Building on its success in the U.S., Webull entered Hong Kong in 2020, followed by expansions into Singapore and Australia in 2022. In 2023, Webull entered Japan and Indonesia, and, most recently in 2024, Malaysia and Thailand. As of 31st July 2024, Webull has achieved a remarkable year-over-year (‘YoY’) growth rate of 100% in its assets under management (AUM) within the APAC region.

“We are incredibly proud of Webull’s rapid expansion in the APAC region. Since we entered APAC in 2020, we have seen a steady increase in our user base, with investors leveraging Webull’s trading tools to develop comprehensive and diversified investment portfolios across the U.S. and APAC markets. In the next two years, Webull aims to be a top broker-dealer in every region, and we remain committed to developing innovative solutions that will allow us to grow significantly while ensuring trading remains accessible and affordable for all retail investors,” said Mr. Denier.

Strong American genes, deeply rooted in the global market

Launched in the U.S. in 2018, Webull has since expanded its reach to the APAC region, Europe, Africa, and Latin America, achieving over 40 million downloads globally and surpassing 20 million registered users. In 2023, Webull saw a YoY increase of 38% in customer assets, reaching a value of US$8.2 billion. For the full year of 2023, the equity notional volumes of U.S. stock trades, reflecting platform user trading activity, reached US$371 billion, and the number of options contracts traded reached 430 million. In the fourth quarter of 2023, Webull achieved a user retention rate of 98%. These performances are a result of the positive trading experience for users and the trust they have in Webull.

Already one of the leading digital brokerages in the U.S., Webull continues to strengthen its presence across 13 global markets. Its strong foundation in the U.S. allows Webull to serve as a key gateway for local investors in APAC to access the U.S. market. In addition, Webull is committed to providing both the tools and knowledge needed to empower investors to better navigate the investing world, making Webull a trusted brokerage amongst local investors.

Webull Australia establishes itself as a serious competitor in the Aussie broking landscape

Since the launch of Webull Australia in late 2022, the firm was also admitted as a Trading Participant in May 2023 on the Australian Securities Exchange (‘ASX’) and Cboe Australia Pty Ltd (‘Cboe’), providing assurance to investors as to the security and legitimacy of Webull’s trading platform.

To further establish its presence in Australia, Webull has rolled out a variety of industry-leading market features and services over the past few years. Along with CHESS-sponsored ASX stocks, it now offers access to over 15,000 global stocks and ETFs, alongside US options , and US fractional shares, allowing Australians to diversify their portfolios beyond local markets. The inclusion of US options trading and the availability of US fractional shares address the needs of a wide range of investors, from the cautious to the adventurous, and from the small-scale investor to those with larger capital outlays. In addition, the firm also offers trading in Hong Kong and China connect securities.

Earlier this year, Webull implemented a game-changing feature by providing 24/5 trading access, allowing Australian investors to trade US stocks outside the conventional market hours. This significantly enhances the flexibility afforded to Australians by enabling them to participate in the US markets in a timeframe more suited to their schedules, despite time zone differences. In parallel, by offering $0 brokerage on an extensive range of ETFs, Webull reduces the cost barrier for frequent traders and those looking to rebalance their portfolios without incurring high transactional costs.

Webull’s innovative cash management service is another remarkable addition that allows traders to earn competitive returns on their uninvested balances. This service ensures that capital reserves are never dormant and are instead actively contributing to an investor’s overall return potential.

Rob Talevski, CEO, Webull Securities Australia, said “We pride ourselves on the level of market access that we provide our local investors, with minimal fees and industry-leading technology, products, and services. The ongoing growth of our user base is a testament to the quality of the product we offer Australian investors, which we will continue to optimise.”

