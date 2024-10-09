UPS SPEEDS UP GLOBAL DELIVERY TIMES FROM ASIA PACIFIC, ADDS CAPACITY FOR PEAK SEASON

Worldwide service enhancements benefit customers shipping to over 35 countries across Asia , Africa and Middle East

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — UPS (NYSE: UPS) customers in Asia Pacific can now have faster deliveries to over 35 countries across Asia, Africa and the Middle East after the company introduced a series of enhancements to its industry-leading air network.

Thanks to a new flight connection at Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), packages from mainland China and South Korea will be delivered in as little as two business days to major economies including Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

In addition, UPS now offers next-day delivery from leading Asia Pacific economies to Seoul, South Korea, and from Bangkok throughout the region. In Vietnam, customers in Ho Chi Minh City can have next day service to and from select cities in the region. Shipments from Hanoi to selected cities in Australia can now be completed in two business days.

To further support businesses in Hanoi, UPS has introduced Saturday pick-up for Sydney-bound deliveries, allowing for greater flexibility to process orders and boost speed-to-market. Deliveries from selected cities in Australia to Europe can now arrive in as little as two business days.

“These enhancements to our air network, and our additional capacity for the peak holiday season, allow businesses in Asia Pacific to more quickly reach diverse customers around the world,” said Wilfredo Ramos, president, UPS Asia Pacific. “This gives our customers the fast and reliable service they need to grow, stay competitive and build resilience in their supply chain.”

As UPS prepares its air network to meet the surge in volume demand for the peak holiday season, it is boosting capacity for intercontinental routes by adding over 200 more flights connecting Asia Pacific to Europe and the U.S. in the fourth quarter, a significant increase compared to the same period last year. This expanded capacity will enable UPS customers to navigate the crucial peak season more effectively, serving the strong demand between Europe, the U.S. and key trading partners in Asia Pacific.

This is the latest in a series of recent network and facility enhancements UPS has made in the region. Earlier this year the company introduced a new flight connecting the company’s intra-Asia hub in Shenzhen (SZX) to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD). While in late 2023, UPS announced plans to build a new hub at Hong Kong Airport (HKG).

UPS’s air network operates over 360 daily flights, serving 26 countries and territories within Asia Pacific and more than 200 globally.

For full details of delivery times within UPS’s global network, refer to the UPS time and cost calculator.

