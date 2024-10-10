Ricoh Recognised as a Leader in Print Security by Quocirca for 2024

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ricoh has once again been named a leader in the print security market, according to the latest Print Security Landscape 2024 report from Quocirca, a leading market research and insight firm. The report highlights Ricoh’s commitment to providing comprehensive, security-focused solutions to safeguard customers against the evolving threat landscape.

As more organisations shift to hybrid working models, the need for enhanced print security has become increasingly critical. Quocirca’s research shows that 67% of organisations experienced a data loss due to insecure printing practices in the past year. Against this backdrop, Ricoh’s robust portfolio of secure print services and solutions, including the flagship IM C Series A3 multifunction printers, are instrumental in protecting the data of businesses of all sizes, further solidifying Ricoh’s position as an industry leader.

Proactive Security for the Modern Workplace

Ricoh’s recognition by Quocirca reflects its proactive approach to security, integrating hardware, software, and services into a comprehensive defence strategy. As hybrid working blurs the boundaries of traditional office environments, Ricoh’s solutions address the complexities of securing both office and remote location printing environments.

“Ricoh is dedicated to helping organisations safeguard their data and infrastructure,” said Kei Uesugi, Managing Director of Ricoh Asia-Pacific. “Being named a leader in print security by Quocirca once again underscores our commitment to ensuring that businesses can operate securely, wherever their people are working.”

Key Strengths That Set Ricoh Apart

The Print Security Landscape 2024 report highlights several key strengths of Ricoh’s security offerings, including its multi-layered approach to print and document management security. Ricoh’s portfolio addresses critical areas such as device and data security, compliance with global standards, and zero-trust architecture.

Presence in approximately 200 countries and territories around the world.

Significant and comprehensive security-led offerings across the hardware and solutions portfolio.

Mature IT services provide a depth of security understanding.

Tailored Solutions for a Changing Landscape

With cyber risks on the rise, Ricoh has developed secure print services to meet the diverse needs of its global customer base.

The report specifically highlights Ricoh’s Cloudstream and Streamline NX print management solutions for features such as automatic updates, advanced monitoring and reporting, policy enforcement, and remediation.

Read an Excerpt of the Report:

Quocirca Print Security Landscape 2024 Excerpt

