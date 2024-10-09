AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Delegation of International Communication Experts and Foreign Media Outlets Visits the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link

PRNewswire October 10, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On October 8, marking the 100-day anniversary of the opening of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, a delegation of international communication experts and foreign media outlets, themed “The World Comes to Zhongshan,” organized by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation, began their tour in Zhongshan, Guangdong Province.

The delegation visits the western artificial island of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link.

 

“This is a critically important bridge, and its uniqueness and significance are evident. It connects multiple regions, including Zhongshan, Shenzhen, and Zhuhai, greatly enhancing Zhongshan’s economic development. In my opinion, this bridge has opened a window to the world for Zhongshan,” said Asghar Muhammad, a reporter from the Associated Press of Pakistan, after visiting the link.

The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link, which took 14 years of preparation and construction, reduces travel time between Zhongshan and Shenzhen from two hours to just 30 minutes. The 24-kilometer corridor is a composite project featuring artificial islands, tunnels, and various other structures. It integrates bridges, islands, tunnels, and underwater connections, making it one of the most challenging cross-sea cluster projects in the world. The link boasts multiple world records; the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge has the largest span of any fully offshore steel box girder suspension bridge, measuring 1,666 meters. It also features the world’s largest offshore suspension bridge anchor, with a single anchor’s concrete volume approximating 344,000 cubic meters, and includes the world’s longest two-way, eight-lane immersed tube tunnel, spanning 5,035 meters. This project sets a valuable benchmark in cross-sea channel engineering globally.

“Given the complex waterways in this region, part of the link is designed as a tunnel and part as a bridge. To address safety concerns for vehicles in the tunnel, we established an optimal underwater tunnel length of 6.8 kilometers during the design and construction phases. Furthermore, to facilitate rapid transitions between bridge and tunnel traffic, we constructed two artificial islands on the east and west sides of the underwater tunnel,” explained the project manager of the link.

“This is a highly complex project. The construction of this link has made transportation between Zhongshan and Shenzhen more efficient and convenient, reflecting the rapid advancement of China’s infrastructure!” remarked Brazilian expert Rafael Henrique Zerbetto.

The completion of the link has strengthened the economic connections between the east and west sides of the Pearl River Estuary. It connects the Qianhai Pilot Free Trade Zone in Shenzhen, the Nansha Free Trade Zone in Guangzhou, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Zhuhai, and the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone in Shenzhen. Additionally, it links the GuangzhouShenzhenHong Kong and Guangzhou-Zhuhai-Macao innovation and technology corridors, facilitating the more efficient movement of elements such as technology, talent, and finance within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This is of great significance for promoting the development of the region.

Contact: Albert Huang
Tel：008610-68990638
Email: 1713543383@qq.com

 

CICG Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/delegation-of-international-communication-experts-and-foreign-media-outlets-visits-the-shenzhen-zhongshan-link-302271615.html

SOURCE CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.