Partnering with Designed for Xbox, Hisense Launches the Ultimate 4K Laser Smart Mini Projector C2 Ultra

PRNewswire October 10, 2024

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today launched its most advanced pure tri-color laser projector, the 4K Laser Smart Mini Projector C2 Ultra. Certified with ‘Designed for Xbox’, this latest addition to the premium C2 family guarantees gamers an immersive 65-300 inches experience of exceptional audio-visual quality, making it the ultimate projector.

Enjoy silky-smooth, hyper-fast intensive gameplay with ultra-low lag or system stutters, thanks to Auto-Low Latency Mode, MEMC technology and Game mode, with a refresh rate of up to 240 frames per second delivering blur-free images. Gamers are set to elevate their gaming experience to new heights, with C2 Ultra being the ultimate projector Designed for Xbox.

C2 Ultra delivers next-level picture quality with a 110% BT.2020 color gamut, 3000 ANSI lumens, IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision certification. It provides an immersive cinematic experience with incredible brightness and contrast while achieving no harmful rays of blue light. Get set to experience crystal-clear, immersive action movies in your own home, just as the filmmakers intended!

C2 Ultra offers versatile setups for walls, ceilings, or floors in your living space. The gimbal design, optical zoom and auto-calibration functions enable projection onto multiple surfaces, spanning anywhere between 65-300 inches, with high brightness and contrast ratios ensuring stunning images, even in well-lit environments. Supporting split-screen gaming, it can instantly turn your room into a heaven for multiplayer fun.

Premium picture quality is matched by exceptional audio performance. A meticulously crafted 1.2L built-in subwoofer delivers thrilling, precise bass and rich low-frequency sound, bringing intense gaming or movie watching experiences or stirring musical emotion for audiophiles. The 2.1 channel JBL sound system brings immersive audio to life with DTS® Virtual:X™ 3D surround sound.

C2 Ultra is set to launch globally on October 10th, showcasing one-of-a-kind picture quality, top-of-the-line audio experience and a massive-screen for gaming fun.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of the UEFA EURO 2024™. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100″ TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

SOURCE Hisense

