  • new product

Fivecast launches Discovery to tackle global threats with OSINT innovation.

PRNewswire October 10, 2024

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Responding directly to an increased global threat environment, Fivecast, the global provider of market-leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, has announced the launch of a Discovery solution that empowers analysts and investigators across both the Government and Corporate sectors to uncover intelligence insights faster to help protect communities and businesses.

Fivecast Discovery automates and accelerates the processes of digital footprinting, information verification and identity resolution. These capabilities significantly enhance the crucial initial stages of intelligence investigations which can typically be impeded by huge data volumes, complex threats and resource constraints, causing insights to be missed.

Learn more here.

Taming a Sea of Open-Source Data

Fivecast provides unmatched access to millions of publicly and commercially available data sources including news streams, search engines, people and company databases, social media, sanctions, watch lists, curated datasets, dark web and data leaks. Investigators can conduct discovery across billions of data points including more than 8 billion people records and 28 billion unique identifiers, 9 billion accounts and social handles, 280 million companies, 10 billion data leaks, 200 million dark web records and many more.

A one-stop shop for intelligence teams

Fivecast’s new Discovery solution is seamlessly integrated within the market-leading Fivecast ONYX platform, resulting in a complete OSINT solution that covers the end-to-end intelligence investigation cycle.

Fivecast CEO & Co-founder, Dr. Brenton Cooper, commented, “Our Discovery solution provides both broad and fast search and discovery with the ability to seamlessly pivot into deep, targeted data collection, AI-enabled risk assessment and content analysis. This is a unique combination of capabilities that drives better analytical outputs and improves efficiencies for our customers across the national security, corporate security, financial crime risk management and due diligence market sectors.”

Driving Essential Insights Faster

Fivecast Discovery enables analyst resources to be optimized, reducing manual complexity, and increasing search efficiency. Starting a search in just three clicks, results are delivered in seconds. Analysts can expand on searches from thousands of pivot points and seamlessly springboard into deep AI-enabled investigations with a simple click.

OSINT Innovation For A Safer World
This latest product release from Fivecast showcases the company’s commitment to delivering cutting edge open-source intelligence technology innovations to help their customers enable a safer world, as evidenced by the recent award from the Australian Government Department of Defence for innovation in Science and Technology.

www.fivecast.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fivecast-launches-discovery-to-tackle-global-threats-with-osint-innovation-302272622.html

SOURCE Fivecast

