IMG Announces Sixth Corporate Service Trip in Partnership with School the World

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — IMG (International Medical Group), an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company, is excited to announce its continued sponsorship of School the World, an organization focused on providing access to quality education in Central America. For the sixth time, IMG will be sending a group of employees on a week-long, corporate service trip to Guatemala where they will assist in building a new school for a community in need.

“Year after year, our company’s sponsorship of School the World has been a highlight for our team members around the globe, and we are proud to send another group of IMG employees to participate in the 2025 corporate service trip,” said IMG President and CEO, Steve Paraboschi. “IMG’s purpose is to be there to protect and enhance the well-being of our customers, and this trip allows our employees to gain a better understanding of what it means to be there for our customers through international travel.”

The IMG School the World team members were selected based on applications submitted via written essay or video. Submitted applications were carefully reviewed, and 6 IMG employees were chosen to embark on the trip of a lifetime.

School the World was founded in 2009 to fight extreme poverty by bringing quality education to children in Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama. Since its founding, the non-profit organization has built nearly 150 schools for more than 17,800 children. School the World works both on-site in poverty-stricken communities who have little to no access to education, as well as in the U.S., providing students, families, and companies the opportunity to create change.

“We are so excited that IMG is partnering with School the World for another corporate service trip in 2025,” said Kate Curran, Founder and CEO of School the World. “Our organization is on a mission to solve the education crisis in our world, and the work we do wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of corporate partners like IMG. We cannot wait for another trip to Guatemala together.”

The 2025 service trip will take place March 2-8, 2025. For more information about School the World, visit https://schooltheworld.org/.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG’s world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About School the World

Our mission is to solve extreme poverty through the power of education. We believe that by working together we can create a world where every child has the quality education they deserve. That is why we work both on the ground in poverty-stricken communities who have little to no access to education, as well as right here in the U.S., providing students, families, and companies the opportunity to create change. Our strategy is to work at the grassroots level, organizing communities around education from early childhood through adolescence. Our Service Program amplifies our impact at home & abroad. Everyone, working together, towards making our world a more just place. Learn more at www.schooltheworld.org.

