Intergiro And FinchTrade Partner To Bridge Fiat And Crypto Ecosystems With Embedded Banking And Instant Liquidity For Web 3.0

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FinchTrade, a Swiss OTC & crypto liquidity provider, and Intergiro, a Swedish Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider, have announced a strategic partnership to bridge the gap between traditional banking and cryptocurrency ecosystems, and address key challenges for crypto-oriented businesses. This partnership will deliver streamlined financial solutions and instant on/off-ramp options, making it easier for crypto businesses to serve their users more efficiently and drive growth.

Two integrated solutions for Web 3.0

Intergiro and FinchTrade deliver two complementary solutions designed to create a seamless financial experience. These solutions are:

Intergiro’s embedded banking solutions. Intergiro provides exchanges with embedded banking services to offer both fiat and crypto solutions to their users.

This includes:

● Instant on-ramp – users can instantly deposit fiat funds via bank transfers or card acquiring into an embedded bank account, providing real-time access to fiat services with zero friction.

● Instant off-ramp – users can manage, spend, and withdraw funds instantly through white-label debit cards or bank transfers. This flexibility allows them to withdraw cash at ATMs, make everyday purchases with debit cards, or transfer funds to other IBAN accounts, ensuring a flawless and user-friendly experience.

FinchTrade’s instant liquidity

FinchTrade equips crypto exchanges, card acquirers, crypto payment processors, and OTC platforms with access to a wide range of trading assets and instant settlement capabilities. This ensures businesses can seamlessly handle large transaction volumes and manage real-time settlements when banking with Intergiro, offering immediate access to liquidity for trading, payments, and other financial operations. Similarly, clients can scale their operations without the risk of delays, a key advantage in the fast-paced Web 3.0 financial landscape.

Driving Market Innovation And Customer Experience

Not only will this partnership simplify operations, it will remove obstacles for crypto exchanges and empower them to offer a wider range of financial services to their users. By integrating fiat payments, settlements, and instant currency conversions, exchanges can deliver a smoother, more comprehensive experience for end-users to drive engagement and loyalty.

Nick Root, CEO of Intergiro, commented: “Our collaboration with FinchTrade addresses key needs by enabling embedded fiat services for crypto platforms and providing real-time liquidity. We’re offering a solution that equips businesses to thrive in both the traditional, digital and virtual economy.

“Yuri Berg, Board Member of FinchTrade, added: “This partnership is a game-changer for crypto exchanges, card acquirers, and payment processors. By providing immediate access to deep liquidity and instant settlements when banking with Intergiro, we’re equipping businesses to scale rapidly and stay ahead in the ever-evolving Web 3.0 landscape.”

About FinchTrade

FinchTrade specializes in digital asset liquidity and investment tools. It offers technology-driven trading, investment, and custodial solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. FinchTrade has also developed MarketGuard, a plug-and-play AML & KYC solution for Web3 companies.

About Intergiro

Intergiro connects the digital economy by embedding banking into business systems and products. Thousands of internet platforms use Intergiro’s core suite of payment APIs to increase revenue, reduce costs, and drive engagement.

