AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Intergiro And FinchTrade Partner To Bridge Fiat And Crypto Ecosystems With Embedded Banking And Instant Liquidity For Web 3.0

PRNewswire October 10, 2024

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FinchTrade, a Swiss OTC & crypto liquidity provider, and Intergiro, a Swedish Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider, have announced a strategic partnership to bridge the gap between traditional banking and cryptocurrency ecosystems, and address key challenges for crypto-oriented businesses. This partnership will deliver streamlined financial solutions and instant on/off-ramp options, making it easier for crypto businesses to serve their users more efficiently and drive growth.

Partnership
Two integrated solutions for Web 3.0

Intergiro and FinchTrade deliver two complementary solutions designed to create a seamless financial experience. These solutions are: 
Intergiro’s embedded banking solutions. Intergiro provides exchanges with embedded banking services to offer both fiat and crypto solutions to their users.
This includes: 
●  Instant on-ramp – users can instantly deposit fiat funds via bank transfers or card acquiring into an embedded bank account, providing real-time access to fiat services with zero friction.
●  Instant off-ramp – users can manage, spend, and withdraw funds instantly through white-label debit cards or bank transfers. This flexibility allows them to withdraw cash at ATMs, make everyday purchases with debit cards, or transfer funds to other IBAN accounts, ensuring a flawless and user-friendly experience.

FinchTrade’s instant liquidity
FinchTrade equips crypto exchanges, card acquirers, crypto payment processors, and OTC platforms with access to a wide range of trading assets and instant settlement capabilities. This ensures businesses can seamlessly handle large transaction volumes and manage real-time settlements when banking with Intergiro, offering immediate access to liquidity for trading, payments, and other financial operations. Similarly, clients can scale their operations without the risk of delays, a key advantage in the fast-paced Web 3.0 financial landscape.

Driving Market Innovation And Customer Experience

Not only will this partnership simplify operations, it will remove obstacles for crypto exchanges and empower them to offer a wider range of financial services to their users. By integrating fiat payments, settlements, and instant currency conversions, exchanges can deliver a smoother, more comprehensive experience for end-users to drive engagement and loyalty.

Nick Root, CEO of Intergiro, commented: “Our collaboration with FinchTrade addresses key needs by enabling embedded fiat services for crypto platforms and providing real-time liquidity. We’re offering a solution that equips businesses to thrive in both the traditional, digital and virtual economy.

Yuri Berg, Board Member of FinchTrade, added: “This partnership is a game-changer for crypto exchanges, card acquirers, and payment processors. By providing immediate access to deep liquidity and instant settlements when banking with Intergiro, we’re equipping businesses to scale rapidly and stay ahead in the ever-evolving Web 3.0 landscape.”

About FinchTrade

FinchTrade specializes in digital asset liquidity and investment tools. It offers technology-driven trading, investment, and custodial solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. FinchTrade has also developed MarketGuard, a plug-and-play AML & KYC solution for Web3 companies.

About Intergiro

Intergiro connects the digital economy by embedding banking into business systems and products. Thousands of internet platforms use Intergiro’s core suite of payment APIs to increase revenue, reduce costs, and drive engagement.

Contacts

Jelle van Schaick 
Intergiro 
Jelle@intergiro.com

Nicola Boldrini 
Finchtrade 
nicola@finchtrade.com

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527793/Partnership.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2328998/Finch_Trade__Logo.jpg

FinchTrade logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intergiro-and-finchtrade-partner-to-bridge-fiat-and-crypto-ecosystems-with-embedded-banking-and-instant-liquidity-for-web-3-0–302272911.html

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.