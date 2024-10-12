HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Cambodia 2024 Honors 12 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Cambodia awards. This year, a total of 12 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Under the theme of “The Definitive Z Choice”, the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 84 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 4,290 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Cambodia. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

“With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. “The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Cambodia are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs.”

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Cambodia award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony also celebrated the achievement of AIA (Cambodia) Life Insurance Plc, who has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. This recognition has earned them the gold trophy. They have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Cambodia awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (CAMBODIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

AIA ( Cambodia ) Life Insurance Plc CIMB Bank Plc Dai-ichi Life Insurance ( Cambodia ) Plc. Danone Specialized Nutrition ( Cambodia ) Co.,Ltd Hongkong Land (Mansions) Limited Huawei Technologies ( Cambodia ) Co., Ltd Manulife Cambodia Maybank ( Cambodia ) Plc. Metfone Next Generation Group Prudential ( Cambodia ) Life Assurance Plc RMA ( Cambodia ) Plc.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

CIMB BANK PLC

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

AIA ( Cambodia ) Life Insurance Plc Huawei Technologies ( Cambodia ) Co., Ltd Next Generation Group

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

Dai-ichi Life Insurance ( Cambodia ) Plc. Danone Specialized Nutrition ( Cambodia ) Co.,Ltd Next Generation Group Prudential ( Cambodia ) Life Assurance Plc RMA ( Cambodia ) PLC.

-End-

