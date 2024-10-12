AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Cambodia 2024 Honors 12 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

PRNewswire October 13, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Cambodia awards. This year, a total of 12 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Under the theme of “The Definitive Z Choice”, the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 84 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 4,290 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Cambodia. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

“With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. “The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Cambodia are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs.”

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Cambodia award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony also celebrated the achievement of AIA (Cambodia) Life Insurance Plc, who has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. This recognition has earned them the gold trophy. They have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Cambodia awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (CAMBODIA EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. AIA (Cambodia) Life Insurance Plc
  2. CIMB Bank Plc
  3. Dai-ichi Life Insurance (Cambodia) Plc.
  4. Danone Specialized Nutrition (Cambodia) Co.,Ltd
  5. Hongkong Land (Mansions) Limited
  6. Huawei Technologies (Cambodia) Co., Ltd
  7. Manulife Cambodia
  8. Maybank (Cambodia) Plc.
  9. Metfone
  10. Next Generation Group
  11. Prudential (Cambodia) Life Assurance Plc
  12. RMA (Cambodia) Plc.

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

  1. CIMB BANK PLC

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

  1. AIA (Cambodia) Life Insurance Plc
  2. Huawei Technologies (Cambodia) Co., Ltd
  3. Next Generation Group

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

  1. Dai-ichi Life Insurance (Cambodia) Plc.
  2. Danone Specialized Nutrition (Cambodia) Co.,Ltd
  3. Next Generation Group
  4. Prudential (Cambodia) Life Assurance Plc
  5. RMA (Cambodia) PLC.

-End-

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-cambodia-2024-honors-12-champions-ushering-in-a-new-generation-workforce-302274497.html

SOURCE Business Media International

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.