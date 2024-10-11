HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Thailand 2024 Honors 71 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Thailand awards. This year, a total of 71 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Under the theme of “The Definitive Z Choice”, the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 298 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 36,170 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Thailand. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

“With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. “The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Thailand are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs.”

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Thailand award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 10 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment.

The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Thailand are Advanced Info Service Plc, AXA Insurance Public Co., Ltd, B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd., CP Axtra Public Company Limited, KASIKORN-Business Technology Group, Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL, Philip Morris Trading (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Phyathai And Paolo Hospital Group, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, and Unilever Thai Trading Limited.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Thailand awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (THAILAND EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

24X (24 Solution Group) A. Menarini ( Thailand ) Limited AbbVie Pharmaceuticals Thailand Ltd. Advanced Info Service Plc AXA Insurance Public Co., Ltd B. Braun ( Thailand ) Ltd. B.Grimm Bangchak Corporation Plc. Bank Of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (Krungsri) Baxter International ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited Boon Rawd Group Cargill Group Thailand cargo-partner Logistics Ltd. Carro ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd Central Retail Corporation Chubb Samaggi Insurance Pcl. Coca-Cola ThaiNamthip Concentrix Service ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. CP Axtra Public Company Limited Danone Specialized Nutrition ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd Diageo Moet Hennessy ( Thailand ) Dohome Public Company Limited DXC Technology Services ( Thailand ) Limited Elanco ( Thailand ) Ltd. Exotic Food Public Company Limited FedEx Express Thailand Fitness And Lifestyle Group ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Forvis Mazars Frasers Property ( Thailand ) Public Company Limited Gaysorn Village Generali Thailand GrabTaxi ( Thailand ) Griffith Foods Limited Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited Huawei Technologies ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. I.P. ONE Co., Ltd. IDS Medical Systems ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Johnson & Johnson ( Thailand ) KASIKORN-Business Technology Group Kasikornbank Pcl. Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Pcl Lazada Limited Lotus’s Major Cineplex Group Metropolitan Electricity Authority Michelin Thailand Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited NEO Corporate Public Company Limited Ngern Tid Lor Public Company Limited Ngernturbo Public Company Limited Olam ( Thailand ) Ltd. Philip Morris Trading ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Phyathai And Paolo Hospital Group PTG Energy Public Company Limited Reckitt Benckiser ( Thailand ) Ltd. Schneider Electric Thailand Shiseido Thailand Siam Piwat Company Limited Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited STT GDC ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Thai Wah Public Company Limited The Mall Group Travel + Leisure Co Unilever Thai Trading Limited United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited VST ECS ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Watsons Thailand WHA Corporation Public Company Limited

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

AbbVie Pharmaceuticals Thailand Ltd. Advanced Info Service Plc B. Braun ( Thailand ) Ltd. Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (Krungsri) Central Retail Corporation Danone Specialized Nutrition ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd Diageo Moet Hennessy ( Thailand ) Elanco ( Thailand ) Ltd. FedEx Express Thailand Fitness and Lifestyle Group ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. Forvis Mazars Frasers Property ( Thailand ) Public Company Limited Generali Thailand Griffith Foods Limited Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL Michelin Thailand NEO Corporate Public Company Limited Philip Morris Trading ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. PTG Energy Public Company Limited Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Thai Beverage Public Company Limited The Mall Group United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited Watsons Thailand

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

Advanced Info Service Plc Bangchak Corporation Plc. Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (Krungsri) Central Retail Corporation Diageo Moet Hennessy ( Thailand ) Elanco ( Thailand ) Ltd. FedEx Express Thailand Frasers Property ( Thailand ) Public Company Limited Generali Thailand Griffith Foods Limited Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited I.P. ONE Co., Ltd. Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL Michelin Thailand Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited NEO Corporate Public Company Limited Phyathai and Paolo Hospital Group Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited Thai Beverage Public Company Limited Thai Wah Public Company Limited United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited Watsons Thailand WHA Corporation Public Company Limited

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

AbbVie Pharmaceuticals Thailand Ltd. AXA Insurance Public Co., Ltd B. Braun ( Thailand ) Ltd. Bangchak Corporation Plc. Danone Specialized Nutrition ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd FedEx Express Thailand Frasers Property ( Thailand ) Public Company Limited Generali Thailand Griffith Foods Limited Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited KASIKORN-Business Technology Group Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL Michelin Thailand NEO Corporate Public Company Limited Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited STT GDC ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited Thai Beverage Public Company Limited United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited VST ECS ( Thailand ) Co. Ltd. Watsons Thailand

