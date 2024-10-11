AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Thailand 2024 Honors 71 Champions Ushering in a New Generation Workforce

PRNewswire October 12, 2024

BANGKOK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — HR Asia, the leading publication in the human resources industry, announces the winners of its prestigious HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Thailand awards. This year, a total of 71 outstanding companies have been recognized for their exemplary HR practices, showcasing their commitment to fostering a vibrant and diverse workplace environment.

Under the theme of “The Definitive Z Choice”, the winners reflect the challenges and opportunities presented by the influx of Gen-Z or Zoomer, creating a multi-generational workforce. These companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in hiring and retaining young talent, but also in creating a workplace culture that values diversity, collaboration, and continuous innovation setting a benchmark for others in the industry.

The surge in nominations underscores the growing prominence of workplace excellence in the region with 298 companies competing for recognition, showcasing a keen desire to stand out as leaders in employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. 36,170 survey participants shared their invaluable insights and experiences, providing a comprehensive overview of the workplace landscape in Thailand. Their contributions not only reflect a deep-rooted commitment to enhancing workplace environments but also highlight the significance of employee voice in shaping organisational culture and practices.

“With an ever-growing number of Zoomers entering the workforce, there comes a number of challenges for human resources,” said William Ng, group publisher of HR Asia. “The life experiences and expectations of the younger generation are entirely different from the previous generations, potentially creating discord in the workplace. It is good to see that a larger number of organisations in Thailand are actively mitigating potential issues and recording higher employee satisfaction by championing inclusivity along with actively listening to their needs.”

2024 sees a new category HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Awards being introduced to reflect the organisation’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable business practices. The HR Asia Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards seek to recognise organisations that have made significant strides towards creating diverse and inclusive workplaces. In turn, The HR Asia Most Caring Company Awards recognise organisations that have demonstrated exceptional care for their employees, particularly during difficult times.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Thailand award winners have shown an unwavering dedication to employee satisfaction, welfare, and development. These organisations have set the standard for others to follow by fostering a positive work environment that promotes growth and excellence.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the 10 Gold winners, each of whom has received the awards for five consecutive years or more. These exemplary organisations have consistently demonstrated their dedication to creating and sustaining an outstanding workplace environment.

The distinguished Gold winners for HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Thailand are Advanced Info Service Plc, AXA Insurance Public Co., Ltd, B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd., CP Axtra Public Company Limited, KASIKORN-Business Technology Group, Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL, Philip Morris Trading (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Phyathai And Paolo Hospital Group, Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, and Unilever Thai Trading Limited.

The award covers fifteen markets across the region including mainland China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, making this the largest recognition program and survey in the region for employee engagement. For more information about the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024 – Thailand awards and a complete list of winners, please visit https://hr.asia/awards/

LIST OF WINNERS OF HR ASIA BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN ASIA 2024 (THAILAND EDITION) IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER:

  1. 24X (24 Solution Group)
  2. A. Menarini (Thailand) Limited
  3. AbbVie Pharmaceuticals Thailand Ltd.
  4. Advanced Info Service Plc
  5. AXA Insurance Public Co., Ltd
  6. B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd.
  7. B.Grimm
  8. Bangchak Corporation Plc.
  9. Bank Of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (Krungsri)
  10. Baxter International (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  11. Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited
  12. Boon Rawd Group
  13. Cargill Group Thailand
  14. cargo-partner Logistics Ltd.
  15. Carro (Thailand) Co., Ltd
  16. Central Retail Corporation
  17. Chubb Samaggi Insurance Pcl.
  18. Coca-Cola ThaiNamthip
  19. Concentrix Service (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  20. CP Axtra Public Company Limited
  21. Danone Specialized Nutrition (Thailand) Co., Ltd
  22. Diageo Moet Hennessy (Thailand)
  23. Dohome Public Company Limited
  24. DXC Technology Services (Thailand) Limited
  25. Elanco (Thailand) Ltd.
  26. Exotic Food Public Company Limited
  27. FedEx Express Thailand
  28. Fitness And Lifestyle Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  29. Forvis Mazars
  30. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  31. Gaysorn Village
  32. Generali Thailand
  33. GrabTaxi (Thailand)
  34. Griffith Foods Limited
  35. Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited
  36. Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  37. I.P. ONE Co., Ltd.
  38. IDS Medical Systems (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  39. Johnson & Johnson (Thailand)
  40. KASIKORN-Business Technology Group
  41. Kasikornbank Pcl.
  42. Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance Pcl
  43. Lazada Limited
  44. Lotus’s
  45. Major Cineplex Group
  46. Metropolitan Electricity Authority
  47. Michelin Thailand
  48. Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited
  49. NEO Corporate Public Company Limited
  50. Ngern Tid Lor Public Company Limited
  51. Ngernturbo Public Company Limited
  52. Olam (Thailand) Ltd.
  53. Philip Morris Trading (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  54. Phyathai And Paolo Hospital Group
  55. PTG Energy Public Company Limited
  56. Reckitt Benckiser (Thailand) Ltd.
  57. Schneider Electric Thailand
  58. Shiseido Thailand
  59. Siam Piwat Company Limited
  60. Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
  61. STT GDC (Thailand) Co., Ltd
  62. Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited
  63. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited
  64. Thai Wah Public Company Limited
  65. The Mall Group
  66. Travel + Leisure Co
  67. Unilever Thai Trading Limited
  68. United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited
  69. VST ECS (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  70. Watsons Thailand
  71. WHA Corporation Public Company Limited

WINNERS OF HR ASIA DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION AWARDS 2024

  1. AbbVie Pharmaceuticals Thailand Ltd.
  2. Advanced Info Service Plc
  3. B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd.
  4. Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (Krungsri)
  5. Central Retail Corporation
  6. Danone Specialized Nutrition (Thailand) Co., Ltd
  7. Diageo Moet Hennessy (Thailand)
  8. Elanco (Thailand) Ltd.
  9. FedEx Express Thailand
  10. Fitness and Lifestyle Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  11. Forvis Mazars
  12. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  13. Generali Thailand
  14. Griffith Foods Limited
  15. Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited
  16. Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL
  17. Michelin Thailand
  18. NEO Corporate Public Company Limited
  19. Philip Morris Trading (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
  20. PTG Energy Public Company Limited
  21. Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
  22. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited
  23. The Mall Group
  24. United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited
  25. Watsons Thailand

WINNERS OF HR ASIA SUSTAINABLE WORKPLACE AWARDS 2024

  1. Advanced Info Service Plc
  2. Bangchak Corporation Plc.
  3. Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (Krungsri)
  4. Central Retail Corporation
  5. Diageo Moet Hennessy (Thailand)
  6. Elanco (Thailand) Ltd.
  7. FedEx Express Thailand
  8. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  9. Generali Thailand
  10. Griffith Foods Limited
  11. Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited
  12. I.P. ONE Co., Ltd.
  13. Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL
  14. Michelin Thailand
  15. Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited
  16. NEO Corporate Public Company Limited
  17. Phyathai and Paolo Hospital Group
  18. Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
  19. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited
  20. Thai Wah Public Company Limited
  21. United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited
  22. Watsons Thailand
  23. WHA Corporation Public Company Limited

WINNERS OF HR ASIA MOST CARING COMPANY AWARDS 2024

  1. AbbVie Pharmaceuticals Thailand Ltd.
  2. AXA Insurance Public Co., Ltd
  3. B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd.
  4. Bangchak Corporation Plc.
  5. Danone Specialized Nutrition (Thailand) Co., Ltd
  6. FedEx Express Thailand
  7. Frasers Property (Thailand) Public Company Limited
  8. Generali Thailand
  9. Griffith Foods Limited
  10. Gulf Energy Development Public Company Limited
  11. KASIKORN-Business Technology Group
  12. Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance PCL
  13. Michelin Thailand
  14. NEO Corporate Public Company Limited
  15. Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited
  16. STT GDC (Thailand) Co., Ltd
  17. Taokaenoi Food & Marketing Public Company Limited
  18. Thai Beverage Public Company Limited
  19. United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited
  20. VST ECS (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
  21. Watsons Thailand

-End-

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: adrian@businessmedia.asia

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hr-asia-best-companies-to-work-for-in-asia-thailand-2024-honors-71-champions-ushering-in-a-new-generation-workforce-302274493.html

SOURCE Business Media International

