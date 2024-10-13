MINISO Drops Exclusive Harry Potter Collection – Experience the Magic at the World’s First MINISO x Harry Potter Pop-up in Hong Kong

The enchanting collection is available at a pre-launch pop-up until October 31 on the 4th and 12th floors in Langham Place, Hong Kong.

HONG KONG, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Attention all witches, wizards and Muggles! Global lifestyle brand MINISO’s brand-new Harry Potter-inspired collection is now officially on sale at a pre-launch pop-up in Langham Place, Mongkok, Hong Kong. The hotly anticipated exclusive collection, with first release of over 500 different co-branded products, is set to hit the shelves globally in October, bringing fan-favorite characters and enchanting designs to Harry Potter and MINISO fans around the world.

The Harry Potter film and the expanded world has played a part in the lives of many MINISO fans across all corners of the globe. The upcoming Harry Potter collection is set to give fans another exciting way to relive childhood nostalgia and make special new memories with the collection’s well-designed, useful and fun products.

The magical new collection, which is officially licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is set to bring the joy and magic of the Harry Potter films to life across a huge range of categories. Lovers of all enchanted things will discover everything from collectible blind boxes and adorable plushies, to everyday items like stationery, bags and accessories.

The collection is currently making its first appearance at the opening of the world’s first MINISO x Harry Potter pop-up on the 4th and 12th floors at Langham Place, Mongkok, Hong Kong. The 200m2 pop-up, which is open until October 31, offers an immersive, interactive and unmissable shopping experience for fans to experience the new collection. Shoppers at the pop-up have been participating in magical-themed activities in-store and receiving wonderful gifts. From its opening on October 1 to October 7 – the Chinese Golden Week national holiday – total sales at the pop-up exceeded 5 million Hong Kong Dollars (US$641,025), while single day sales peaked at HK$850,000 (US$109,390).

The new MINISO x Harry Potter pop-up is just the latest in the brand’s innovative IP-themed shopping experiences that aim to create memorable spaces where dreams and reality are intertwined. These experiences form a core part of the brand’s global strategy, creating unique moments to strengthen its presence in global markets, attracting both local and international fans.

“We’re delighted to be celebrating the pre-launch of the MINISO x Harry Potter collection at this exciting and innovative pop-up,” said Robin Liu, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of MINISO. “We are continually exploring new ways to bring our wonderful IP collaborations to life, and pop-ups like this allow us to bring more joy to the shopping experience, spreading our attitude that ‘Life is for Fun'”.

The Harry Potter collection will officially launch across the USA on October 13 – while California’s Irvine Spectrum store will get a Harry Potter-themed area, with the collection taking over almost half of the store.

Following its US launch, the collection will become available globally with special launch activities taking place. Throughout October and November, MINISO’s Huaihai Road store in Shanghai will be revamped with a special Harry Potter-themed inspired façade, the Jakarta Central Park store in Indonesia will gain a Harry Potter-themed inspired shopping area, and France, the UK and Malaysia will each welcome the Harry Potter collection.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO’s wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand “MINISO” as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

About the Harry Potter franchise

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling’s best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerises on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences – including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops and iconic flagship store – Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.wizardingworld.com

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

