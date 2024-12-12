AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fujitsu develops world’s first multi-AI agent security technology to protect against vulnerabilities and new threats

PRNewswire December 13, 2024

Collaboration among AI agents specialized in security with skills and knowledges of attacks and protection

News Facts:

  • New multi-AI agent security technology leverages collaborating AI agents to protect against cyberattacks before they occur and address the increasing sophistication and frequency of modern threats
  • Multiple AI agents specializing in attack detection, defense, and business continuity testing, enabling organizations to address vulnerabilities and new threats proactively
  • Proactive approach to security significantly reduces response times to vulnerabilities, mitigating the risks associated with the rapid evolution of cyberattack techniques and the proliferation of generative AI

KAWASAKI, Japan, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Fujitsu today announced that it has developed a multi-AI agent security technology as a core technology of its AI service Fujitsu Kozuchi. The system coordinates multiple AI agents with different specialties to simulate cyberattacks, protection strategies, and business continuity measures, thereby helping companies and public organizations to develop and enact proactive security measures against new threats and vulnerabilities.

The system comprises three main technologies: Security AI agent, multi-AI agent collaboration and generative AI security enhancement.

Fujitsu will commence field trials of the technology for generative AI security enhancement in partnership with Cohere Inc., beginning December 2024 and plans to release part of the multi-AI agent collaboration technology as open-source software (OSS) on OpenHands, an AI agent platform developed with the strong support of AI research world leader Carnegie Mellon University, in January 2025. Starting in March 2025, the full suite of technologies will be rolled out globally and offered on a trial basis.

Fujitsu’s multi-AI agent security technology empowers IT system administrators and operations personnel, even those without specialized security expertise, to build applications that enable proactive security measures. It ensures the safe and secure implementation of generative AI within enterprise IT systems, allowing organizations to fully leverage the benefits of this technology while mitigating associated risks.

Fujitsu is committed to contributing to the development of a trustworthy digital society where prosperity and stability coexist, as outlined in its materiality approach. Fujitsu’s newly developed multi-AI agent security technology represents a significant step towards delivering on that commitment.

