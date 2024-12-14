AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Lightricks Partners With Shutterstock for Video Training Data to Advance Open Source LTXV Video AI Generative Video Model

PRNewswire December 14, 2024

Shutterstocks’ partnership with Lightricks is the first of a new data licensing approach that builds new ways for training AI models

JERUSALEM and NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lightricks, a global leader of AI-powered creative technology, today announced it is partnering with Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) to license and use Shutterstock’s extensive video asset library. This collaboration will empower Lightricks to train its open-source video generation model, LTX Video (LTXV), using high-quality HD and 4K video assets. Lightricks is the first global partner to train on Shutterstock’s industry-first “research license,” a unique option that reduces the entry barrier for open-source model training.

Lightricks Partners With Shutterstock for Video Training Data to Advance Open Source LTXV Video AI Generative Video Model

 Leveraging the research license model mirrors Lightrick’s vision to expand access to creative tools, while driving high quality generative AI results ensure creators’ have protection for their content from the outset. By first integrating a research licence, startups and AI companies can build and refine AI tools on premium, licensed data before making a larger commitment in a full commercial license. This approach also offers a cost-effective path to accessing high-quality data at the research and development stage, addressing a key challenge many new or established companies may face in training AI models.

“This long-term partnership with Shutterstock marks a strategic milestone for us, building on our licensing initiatives from the past year, including agreements with major broadcasters and key content providers.” said Zeev Farbman, Co-founder and CEO of Lightricks. “At our core, we’re committed to building powerful, accessible creative tools. This collaboration not only enhances our ability to train AI models with premium, diverse video data, but also elevates the quality and relevance of our generative video tools for our growing community of professional creators and enterprises.”

This partnership also continues Lightricks’ AI mission to drive access to creative tools, while driving high-quality generative AI results. By incorporating Shutterstock-licensed video data, Lightricks strengthens its training models, ensuring they are built on robust, industry-recognized datasets that respect the creativity of filmmakers and broadcasters. This announcement follows Lightricks’ release of LTXV 0.9 to the open-source community in November 2024. By leveraging Shutterstock’s premium HD and 4K video data, Lightricks aims to prioritize quality in its next model update, enhancing results for users while advancing its open-source initiatives.

“With our innovative research license model, we empower partners to train their AI models using trusted, licensed data from the start,” said Daniel Mandell, Global Head of Data Licensing & AI at Shutterstock. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Lightricks on their cutting-edge video tools and remain committed to delivering the data assets they need to achieve long-term success.”

Shutterstock’s expansive library—consisting of more than one billion royalty-free assets, including images, videos, music, 3D models, templates, and more—provides one of the largest and most diverse global media datasets available for multimodal model training.

About Lightricks
Lightricks is a global leader in developing AI-powered creative tools that empower creators and brands. With innovative products like Facetune, Videoleap, and the recently launched LTX Studio, Lightricks is transforming the creative landscape.

About Shutterstock, Inc.
Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world’s largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Shutterstock Viewfinder Logo.

 

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.