AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

China Matters’ Feature: Why Shenzhen is the Heart of Innovation and Future Living

PRNewswire December 14, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Despite being a relatively young city, Shenzhen has gained international recognition for its remarkable economic growth, technological innovation and incredible urban development. Through rapid transformation, it has become not only one of the wealthiest cities in China but also the billionaire capital of the world, attracting entrepreneurs and visionaries worldwide. This “fertile ground for dreamers” continuously fosters new opportunities and advancements.

Shenzhen stands out as a hub of innovation and technology, where cutting-edge technology is not just a concept, but a way of life. For instance, hopping into a driverless taxi, scanning a QR code, and enjoying a smooth, safe ride to your destination is entirely commonplace here. Behind the city’s global reputation as a tech center is a powerhouse of world-class companies. Among them is Huawei, a leader in telecommunications infrastructure and consumer electronics. Tencent, another Shenzhen-based giant, revolutionized communication and commerce with WeChat, a super app, and has established itself as one of the world’s leading gaming companies. DJI, celebrated for its trailblazing drone technology, dominates the global drone market. Meanwhile, BYD, the world’s largest EV maker, is setting the pace for sustainable transportation. Shenzhen’s palpable spirit of innovation and robust infrastructure make it a prime location for testing new technologies and products.

The city’s vibrant energy can be explored through its extensive metro system, which is a marvel of modern transportation. Whether navigating the urban landscape or seeking a tranquil retreat, Shenzhen’s metro system enables you to get all over the city cheaply and conveniently. You may start your day in the bustling city center and, with just a quick metro ride, find yourself relaxing on a scenic beach.

Shenzhen also offers an excellent quality of life. It’s one of the cleanest and greenest cities globally. This is largely attributed to the city’s commitment to sustainable transportation. All buses, taxis and most cars on the roads are now electric, significantly curbing pollution and eliminating diesel fumes. Moreover, in several districts of Shenzhen, each has its own comprehensive infrastructure that caters to the needs of both residents and visitors.

Shenzhen isn’t just keeping up with the future—it’s shaping it. Come to Shenzhen and feel its energy and dynamism.

https://youtu.be/1mZLZ9Z2DyY 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-matters-feature-why-shenzhen-is-the-heart-of-innovation-and-future-living-302331320.html

SOURCE China Matters

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.