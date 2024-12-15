AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Keep Your Holidays Bright and Warm with BLUETTI Portable Power Solutions

PRNewswire December 15, 2024

SYDNEY, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Christmas is coming and BLUETTI, a leading name in portable energy storage, is offering big savings, up to 47% off, on a range of portable power solutions. These portable power generators will keep homes and outdoor events powered throughout the festive season.

Reliable Home Backup for Summer Power Outages

When a summer cyclone lashes the coast and knocks out the power, but inside, your home is bright and cozy with the AC300/AC500 home battery backup.

The AC300 provides 3,000W of power, while the AC500 delivers an impressive 5,000W output. These systems can run home essentials like refrigerators, ovens, and even high-demand items such as electric heaters and A/Cs.

Their modular design allows users to expand capacity by connecting multiple B300K batteries. For example, the AC300+B300K setup provides 2,764.8Wh, sufficient to power a 600W microwave for over four hours.

Portable Power Stations for Outdoor Celebrations

Outdoor decorations, market booths, and seasonal activities require dependable power sources. BLUETTI’s Elite 200 V2 power stations are perfect to meet these demands.

The Elite 200 V2 features a 2,073Wh capacity and outputs 2,600W, making it suitable for powering kettles, ovens. Its durable EV-grade LiFePO4 battery, capable of over 6,000 cycles, ensures long-term reliability.

Reliable Power Solutions for Holiday Travels

For those embarking on road trips or visiting family during the holidays, portable energy solutions such as the AC180 provide peace of mind on the road.

The AC180, weighing 16kg, offers 1,152Wh capacity and 1,800W output, powering everything from coffee makers to hair dryers.

Additionally, it supports fast charging, reaching 100% capacity in just 2.5 hours using a vehicle’s alternator via the BLUETTI Charger1.

Smarter Energy Management with Upgraded BLUETTI App

BLUETTI’s upgraded app allows users to better monitor and control energy usage in real time. With new features like energy statistics, users can track consumption in detail, optimize energy habits, and promote sustainability in everyday life. 

About BLUETTI

As a technology pioneer in clean energy, BLUETTI is committed to a sustainable future by providing affordable green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, BLUETTI is dedicated to bringing power to 1 million African families in off-grid areas. With a strong focus on innovation and customer needs, BLUETTI has established itself as a trusted industry leader in over 110 countries and regions.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/keep-your-holidays-bright-and-warm-with-bluetti-portable-power-solutions-302330944.html

SOURCE BLUETTI ENERGY PTY LTD

