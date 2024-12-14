HUAWEI nova 13 Series Debuts: Redefining Design, Camera, and Experience

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei debuts the all-new HUAWEI nova 13 Series during the Dubai HUAWEI Flagship Product Launch on December 12. Pioneering the new Dynamic Plaid Texture Design, multi-focal portrait capabilities, AI-driven innovations, HUAWEI nova 13 Series ushers in a fresh wave of trends while embodying the creative spirit of the younger generation.

Aesthetic design with a style of its own

The HUAWEI nova 13 Series introduces a bold leap in design through the interplay of plaid patterns. Staying true to its fashion-forward, minimalist aesthetic, the HUAWEI nova 13 Series brings plaid from clothing and accessories into the world of handheld design, crafting a play of light and shadow. Featuring nano-level precision in the Dynamic Plaid Texture Design, it combines bold, tech-inspired sophistication with a modern touch. The pattern’s shading shifts subtly with viewing angles, adding a dynamic visual appeal. The back cover is crafted with a unique upgraded Star Effect finishing, offering a silky satin-like texture that’s irresistibly smooth and comfortable to hold.

Launching with Loden Green as the flagship colourway, it embodies a lifestyle of ease, spontaneity, and individuality, breaking free from convention. This low-saturation, warm shade is understated yet lively, encouraging a return to self, inviting users to embrace life’s realest moments. White and Black colourways are also available, bringing timeless colours that are bound to leave lasting impressions.

As a defining fashion element of the nova Series, HUAWEI nova 13 Series elevates its signature Super Star Orbit Ring camera design with a sharper, more refined aesthetic for added sophistication. The 5D glass structure on the back panel enhances the tactile experience while visually minimising the camera’s height, creating a sleek, seamless look.

Portrait Powerhouse: Capture Every Moment Freely

HUAWEI nova 13 Series debuts the AI Best Expression feature. Whether capturing moments with a single person or a group, this tool optimises each expression, scanning through burst shots to allow users to pick out their most natural and lovable expressions from multiple burst shots and adapt it to the best photo composition. AI Best Expression highlights your best self, perfectly capturing cherished moments to be treasured forever.

For the first time, HUAWEI nova 13 Series brings support for multi-focal portrait capabilities[1] for both front and rear cameras, delivering portrait shots with a richly artistic atmosphere. HUAWEI nova 13 Pro introduces an upgraded 50 MP Adjustable Aperture Camera with a variable aperture range of F1.4 to F4.0. This intelligent aperture system can recognise scenes and adjust settings accordingly to help users capture stunning moments. Equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), the camera improves light sensitivity for clearer results in low-light conditions.

Additionally, the 3X Optical Zoom Telephoto Portrait Camera with OIS provides versatile zoom options, perfect for medium to long-distance portrait shots. This allows for detailed, sharp images while maintaining a clean and visually striking composition, whether capturing close-ups or scenic backgrounds.

EMUI 14.2: Intelligent, Safe and Efficient

Powered by EMUI 14.2, HUAWEI nova 13 Series brings fun, intelligent, safe and efficient device experience for users. With the enhanced, HUAWEI Themes, users can use Symbol Stickers to add cut-out images from your Gallery as stickers into a thematic background, allowing creativity to soar. Using emojis, users can use Emoji Stickers to create their own personalised backgrounds. The home screen also supports personalised Symbol Stickers, giving users a richer canvas for self-expression.

Huawei has always considered cyber security and privacy protection as top priority, offering enhanced transparency and control over app permissions and device security status. Support for app tracking management and key control points during app installation and operation adds an extra layer of protection for users.

Powerful 100 W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo

HUAWEI nova 13 Series addresses power needs with the new 100 W HUAWEI SuperCharge Turbo with AI Precision Temperature Control for stable power output, resulting in HUAWEI nova 13 Pro being able to charge to 50% in just 9 minutes[2], and the HUAWEI nova 13 reaching 50% in 10 minutes[3], providing a smooth and convenient user experience.

HUAWEI nova 13 Series houses a 5000mAh Large Battery[4], while maintaining a sleek and lightweight body.

All-New Dynamic True-Colour Display with 120Hz LTPO

With the new Dynamic True-Colour Display, HUAWEI nova 13 Series comes with AI HDR[5] that combines HDR technology with AI algorithms to automatically recognise scenes, results in clearer details in both highlights and shadows, more vivid colours, and a bright, transparent visual experience that enhances the artistic appeal and viewing pleasure of each image.

To ensure ease of viewing of display during dimly lit scenarios, HUAWEI nova 13 Series offers an advanced AI Eye Comfort Display[6], enhancing the eye-care experience from multiple angles. By intelligently sensing ambient lighting, recognising image content, and controlling blue light levels, it ensures a more comfortable and strain-free viewing experience, adapting to the user’s environment for optimal eye care.

HUAWEI nova 13 Pro features a 120Hz LTPO Adaptive Display, offering smooth, power-efficient performance with dynamic refresh rate adjustments tailored to your needs. The Always-On Display (AOD) provides a quick glance at essential information, while Splash Touch & Touch Optimisation ensures smooth, accurate interaction, even on wet screens.

[1] Multi-focal photography is achieved through the synergy of multiple cameras. Wide-angle portraits are best captured in Photo mode, while other focal lengths are recommended for use in Portrait mode. [2] The charging data comes from Huawei labs. When the temperature is 25±1°C and the relative humidity is 45%–80%, use the original HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable, enable Turbo mode, and the phone can be charged from 3% to 50% in 9 minutes. (During charging, the phone temperature increases slightly, which is normal.) Actual performance may vary depending on the product, usage habit, and environment. [3] The charging data comes from Huawei labs. When the temperature is 25±1°C and the relative humidity is 45%–80%, use the original HUAWEI SuperCharge charger and cable, enable Turbo mode, and the phone can be charged from 3% to 50% in 10 minutes. (During charging, the phone temperature increases slightly, which is normal.) Actual performance may vary depending on the product, usage habit, and environment. [4] 5000 mAh is the typical battery value. The rated battery value is 4900 mAh. [5] Different enhancement effects are applied to the photos in Gallery, depending on their dynamic range. [6] This product is not a medical device.

SOURCE HUAWEI