AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

HiRO Forges Strategic Partnership with CHA University Bundang Medical Center in South Korea

PRNewswire December 16, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO), a boutique global clinical research organization (CRO) providing cross-border clinical trial solutions, proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CHA University Bundang Medical Center (CBMC), a renowned medical institution in Seoul, South Korea.

Dr. Young-Sang Kim, Director of the CHA Global Clinical Trials Center (left), and Dr. Karen Chu, Founder and CEO of HiRO (right), celebrate their partnership with the signing of an MOU, marking the beginning of an exciting collaboration to advance clinical research.

In this strategic partnership, HiRO and CBMC are set to closely collaborate, delivering comprehensive solutions to global biotech and pharmaceutical companies across Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials. By leveraging their collective expertise, HiRO and CBMC are dedicated to streamlining clinical trial processes for optimal efficiency, fostering innovation, and driving advancements in healthcare research in the region and globally.

As a flagship hospital of the CHA Medical Group, one of South Korea’s largest biomedical groups, CBMC is distinguished for its state-of-the-art medical services and robust research capabilities. CBMC’s collaboration with HiRO will focus on providing valuable insights and support for clinical trials conducted at the center, spanning critical areas such as feasibility assessments, principal investigator selection, and the facilitation of patient recruitment processes. Correspondingly, HiRO will actively showcase the clinical research capabilities of South Korea and CBMC on global platforms, highlighting the exceptional facilities, skilled professionals, and research excellence of the region and the center.

Dr. Young-Sang Kim, Director of CHA Global Clinical Trials Center, underscored the significance of the collaboration, expressing, “Through our partnership with HiRO, we are poised to elevate our clinical research expertise and medical excellence. Drawing on HiRO’s presence across the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing more effective and pioneering treatments on a global scale, ultimately improving outcomes for patients in need.”

Dr. Karen Chu, Founder and CEO of HiRO, echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement about the partnership. She stated, “South Korea is a prime destination for clinical trials, with a robust healthcare infrastructure and favorable research environment. Our collaboration with CBMC represents a strategic alignment of our missions to provide top-notch services to our global clients and drive their innovation forward. We are confident that this partnership will further enhance our ability to offer capital-efficient and high-quality clinical trial solutions, leading to impactful results and significant advancements in medical breakthroughs.”

Both organizations are enthusiastic about the prospects of their collaboration and are committed to exploring innovative avenues together. The signing of the MOU between HiRO and CHA Bundang Medical Center marks the beginning of a promising partnership to shape the future of clinical research in South Korea and beyond.

About Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO)

Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO) is a globally oriented, innovative clinical research organization (CRO). With global operations and integrated capabilities, HiRO provides a full range of cross-border solutions and services to its clients, including early pre-clinical strategic planning, clinical trial design, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, statistics, data management, end-to-end project management, and clinical and medical monitoring services.

As an emerging global CRO, HiRO strives to become a market-leading, integrated global clinical research organization that works collaboratively with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to bring new products from the laboratory to the market, providing more effective solutions for patients worldwide. For more information on HiRO, please visit www.harvestiro.com.

About CHA University Bundang Medical Center (CBMC)

CHA University Bundang Medical Center (CBMC), established in 1995, is a leading medical institution in South Korea, renowned for its cutting-edge healthcare services, advanced research, and world-class medical expertise. As part of the CHA Medical Group, CBMC specializes in areas such as fertility treatment, oncology, regenerative medicine, and precision medicine. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and has earned international recognition for its contributions to both clinical care and medical research. CBMC remains committed to advancing global healthcare through innovation and collaboration. For more information on CBMC, please visit bundang.chamc.co.kr.

For media inquiries, please contact:
info@harvestiro.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hiro-forges-strategic-partnership-with-cha-university-bundang-medical-center-in-south-korea-302332122.html

SOURCE Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.