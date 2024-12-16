HiRO Forges Strategic Partnership with CHA University Bundang Medical Center in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO), a boutique global clinical research organization (CRO) providing cross-border clinical trial solutions, proudly announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CHA University Bundang Medical Center (CBMC), a renowned medical institution in Seoul, South Korea.

In this strategic partnership, HiRO and CBMC are set to closely collaborate, delivering comprehensive solutions to global biotech and pharmaceutical companies across Phase I through Phase IV clinical trials. By leveraging their collective expertise, HiRO and CBMC are dedicated to streamlining clinical trial processes for optimal efficiency, fostering innovation, and driving advancements in healthcare research in the region and globally.

As a flagship hospital of the CHA Medical Group, one of South Korea’s largest biomedical groups, CBMC is distinguished for its state-of-the-art medical services and robust research capabilities. CBMC’s collaboration with HiRO will focus on providing valuable insights and support for clinical trials conducted at the center, spanning critical areas such as feasibility assessments, principal investigator selection, and the facilitation of patient recruitment processes. Correspondingly, HiRO will actively showcase the clinical research capabilities of South Korea and CBMC on global platforms, highlighting the exceptional facilities, skilled professionals, and research excellence of the region and the center.

Dr. Young-Sang Kim, Director of CHA Global Clinical Trials Center, underscored the significance of the collaboration, expressing, “Through our partnership with HiRO, we are poised to elevate our clinical research expertise and medical excellence. Drawing on HiRO’s presence across the US, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing more effective and pioneering treatments on a global scale, ultimately improving outcomes for patients in need.”

Dr. Karen Chu, Founder and CEO of HiRO, echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement about the partnership. She stated, “South Korea is a prime destination for clinical trials, with a robust healthcare infrastructure and favorable research environment. Our collaboration with CBMC represents a strategic alignment of our missions to provide top-notch services to our global clients and drive their innovation forward. We are confident that this partnership will further enhance our ability to offer capital-efficient and high-quality clinical trial solutions, leading to impactful results and significant advancements in medical breakthroughs.”

Both organizations are enthusiastic about the prospects of their collaboration and are committed to exploring innovative avenues together. The signing of the MOU between HiRO and CHA Bundang Medical Center marks the beginning of a promising partnership to shape the future of clinical research in South Korea and beyond.

About Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO)

Harvest Integrated Research Organization (HiRO) is a globally oriented, innovative clinical research organization (CRO). With global operations and integrated capabilities, HiRO provides a full range of cross-border solutions and services to its clients, including early pre-clinical strategic planning, clinical trial design, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, statistics, data management, end-to-end project management, and clinical and medical monitoring services.

As an emerging global CRO, HiRO strives to become a market-leading, integrated global clinical research organization that works collaboratively with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to bring new products from the laboratory to the market, providing more effective solutions for patients worldwide. For more information on HiRO, please visit www.harvestiro.com.

About CHA University Bundang Medical Center (CBMC)

CHA University Bundang Medical Center (CBMC), established in 1995, is a leading medical institution in South Korea, renowned for its cutting-edge healthcare services, advanced research, and world-class medical expertise. As part of the CHA Medical Group, CBMC specializes in areas such as fertility treatment, oncology, regenerative medicine, and precision medicine. The center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and has earned international recognition for its contributions to both clinical care and medical research. CBMC remains committed to advancing global healthcare through innovation and collaboration. For more information on CBMC, please visit bundang.chamc.co.kr.

