Pintu launches Pintu Pro Futures with 25x Leverage

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — PINTU, the leading all-in-one crypto app in Indonesia, is excited to launch Pintu Pro Futures, a new feature that allows users to trade crypto derivatives legally and securely within the PINTU app.

In partnership with a BAPPEBTI-registered Futures Broker under the supervision of the crypto bourse CFX, Pintu Pro Futures offers Indonesian crypto enthusiasts access to a wider range of trading opportunities. Users can now trade derivatives on popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Arbitrum (ARB), Near (NEAR) Worldcoin (WLD), Render (RENDER), and more.

“With a user-friendly interface tailored for both experienced and novice crypto traders, Pintu Pro Futures provide access to advanced crypto derivatives trading right at their fingertips. The launch of Pintu Pro Futures marks a major milestone for Indonesia’s crypto industry, bringing innovative products to both investors and traders,” said Iskandar Mohammad, Head of Product Marketing, Pintu.

A derivative is a financial product whose value depends on one or more underlying assets, including cryptocurrencies. Futures trading involves buying and selling contracts to purchase or sell an asset at a set price on a future date. In crypto, derivative trading mainly uses perpetual futures—contracts without an expiration date. On November 11, 2024, global crypto derivatives trading volume reached $1.1 trillion (IDR 17,237 trillion) across 107 companies, according to Coingecko.

“Pintu Pro Futures offers advanced features with 25x leverage for crypto derivatives trading, allowing users to take long or short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL, and other USDT-paired assets without an expiry date,” Iskandar added. “It also includes risk management tools like margin indicators, auto-close orders, and transparent margin calculations to help users manage liquidation risk.”

“The launch of Pintu Pro Futures enhances the PINTU app’ features and makes us become Indonesia’s first all-in-one crypto app with features for both beginners and pro traders,” Iskandar concluded. “We believe that introducing crypto derivatives trading will drive positive growth in Indonesia’s crypto industry and attract a market that has previously traded outside the country.”

In Indonesia, crypto derivatives are made available by the CFX, the regulated crypto bourse exchange that is officially approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (Bappebti) under Regulation Number 8 of 2021. Crypto trading derivatives involve self-regulatory organizations (SROs) like the crypto bourse CFX, clearing institutions, custodians, and futures brokers, that all must be registered and regulated under Indonesian law.

About PINTU

Indonesian cryptocurrency trading and investment platform, PT Pintu Kemana Saja, operating under the PINTU brand is the first licensed crypto exchange in Indonesia with the Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) and a member of the CFX. Launched on April 1, 2020, the PINTU app aims to facilitate access to cryptocurrencies and promote the inclusion of Indonesians in the crypto world. PINTU focuses on an intuitive app interface, ease of use, in-app educational content, and features such as Pintu Earn, Pintu Staking, Auto DCA, Web3 wallet, Pintu Pro, and Pro Futures.

