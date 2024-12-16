AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Lockton Unveils New Global Parametric Insurance Practice

PRNewswire December 16, 2024

Lockton’s Global Parametric Insurance Practice is set to help businesses adopt cost-effective alternative risk solutions, addressing the widening gap between insured and uninsured losses.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lockton, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage and people solutions consulting group, has announced the launch of its new Global Parametric Insurance Practice. This initiative brings together a team of experts, including data scientists and modelers, dedicated to developing efficient, customized parametric solutions to help clients protect against risks that traditional insurance often overlooks.

Lockton logo

“Over the past three years, Lockton has invested significantly in parametric expertise and resources across the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Singapore,” said Diego Monsalve, Latin America and Caribbean Head of Risk Practices and International Head of Parametric Solutions. “This global team is uniquely positioned to address our clients’ risk management challenges through innovation, delivering the high-caliber solutions they’ve come to expect from Lockton. We are excited to support our clients as we move forward with this initiative.”

As natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires increase in frequency and severity, and as new risks arise, including cyber threats and supply chain disruptions, the need for supplementary insurance solutions is growing. The parametric insurance market is projected to reach $39.3 billion by 2032, according to Global Market Insights, underscoring the demand for alternative solutions to cover gaps in conventional commercial property insurance.

“Parametric insurance solutions offer significant benefits that can help meet the needs of businesses seeking a more efficient and cost-effective approach to uncertainty,” added Peter Rapciewicz, Executive Vice President and Practice Leader of Alternative Risk Solutions and U.S. Head of Parametric Solutions. “Lockton’s investment in a Global Parametric Insurance Practice underscores our commitment to delivering resilient solutions that not only provide financial protection but also empower businesses to continue operations seamlessly despite challenges.”

Parametric insurance policies provide payouts based on specific event triggers, such as storm magnitude, rainfall levels, or earthquake intensity in a defined location, which may not necessarily sustain physical damage.  These policies offer clear transparency and quick payouts, often processed within days of an event, potentially enabling businesses to resume operations with reduced disruption. 

Lockton’s Parametric Insurance Practice, with expertise across multiple regions, will guide businesses through comprehensive risk assessments, leveraging data scientists and advanced analytics to identify triggers that can address potential losses. This tailored approach provides a valuable complement to traditional insurance policies, filling coverage gaps with a cost-effective solution where it’s most needed.

About Lockton
What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton’s private ownership empowers its 12,600+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients’ risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com

 

SOURCE Lockton

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.