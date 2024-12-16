SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — This is a news release from CCTV.com: The 2024 Wuxing New Youth City Promotion Shanghai Conference kicked off on December 16. Themed “Shanghai-Wuxing Connectivity, Ushering in a Bright Future”, it aims to carry out an in-depth implementation of the national strategy of integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, seize the historical opportunity of the opening of Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway, deepen the brand of New Youth City, and promote the rapid development of emerging industries and internationalization of Wuxing District.

More than 450 guests from related departments in Shanghai and Huzhou, Zhejiang, as well as representatives of real estate, cultural tourism, and urban economy-related industries, attended the event.

The award ceremony of the Yangtze River Delta G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor Joint Conference Office was held on-site. Moreover, Wuxing signed multi-faceted strategic cooperation agreements with Orient Securities, colleges and universities, and Baoshan Federation of Industry and Commerce. The signing ceremonies of projects concerning manufacturing, service, agriculture, and scientific and technological talents were also carried out.

At the scene, representatives from cultural tourism, cosmetics, children’s wear, logistics and equipment, integrated circuits, and other fields took the stage one by one, and together with Zhao Mengfu, a famous calligrapher and traditional Chinese painting master, jointly presenting a dialogue across time and space, Ode to the Ancient and Modern Wuxing.

In addition, the launch ceremony of the “New Youth City Wuxing” High-speed Railway was also held.

