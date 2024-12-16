AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Commendable Bird Rescue Action

PRNewswire December 16, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The sand martin, known as the ‘bank swallow‘, inhabits open country near water, including riverbanks, lakeshores, and coastal cliffs. So, it is also called ‘natural water quality inspector’. The sand martin has been assessed for The IUCN Red List of Threatened Species in 2016 and is listed as the second-class protected wildlife in Beijing.

In the Daxing section of the Yongding River in Beijing, there is a nearly vertical earth slope that rises about 20 meters high and stretches 30 to 40 meters wide from north to south. Nearly 200 bowl-sized holes – the nests of sand martins – are built in the vertical face of the slope. From every May to July, flocks of sand martins fly here to nest and breed, making the slope the largest habitat that has been ever known in Beijing. In June, 2024, a river control project was proceeded to the slope on which nearly a thousand sand martins nest. What would happen next?

To protect these birds, bird conservationists, the construction team of the project, local authorities, and wildlife protection organizations made a quick response and joined hands in collaboration. Within only seven hours, they reached a consensus that the construction work will be suspended permanently and this area will become a conservation area for sand martins. Furthermore, local authorities will work to raise the awareness of protection of wildlife, such as listing the sand martin as a distinctive species of bird in Daxing District, building wildlife educational base and birdwatching sites, and promoting knowledge of wildlife conservation to more people.

To tell this heartwarming story of bird protection, China Matters produced an animated feature titled A Commendable Bird Rescue Action. The animation vividly depicts the entire process of all parties working in unison to rescue sand martins at a critical moment. The rescue effort highlights the power of cooperation between various groups of society and underscores the significance of maintaining harmony between humanity and nature.

https://youtu.be/Xx1uiHtDf6c

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/a-commendable-bird-rescue-action-302332338.html

SOURCE China Matters

