The HOTLIST 2024 event offers an opportunity to stay updated on the latest tourism trends and to honor brands and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the industry in 2024

This year, HOTLIST 2024 honored more than 40 hotels, resorts, cruises, destinations, and quality tourism organizations such as Amanoi, Zannier Bai San Ho, Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Topas Ecolodge, Angsana Lang Co, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai Hoi An, Premier Village Phu Quoc, Namia River Retreat, Luna Halong Cruise…, and 12 Inspirational Travel Influencers of the year. The HOTLIST 2024 is sponsored by Ford Vietnam and LG.

Especially, for the first time, HOTLIST 2024 will be held on December 18, 2024 at the Hotel Nikko Saigon with two meaningful events: The Insiders Forum and the Honor Ceremony Gala Night, aiming to create a significant event where industry experts converge, connect, and share experiences, and provide an opportunity for businesses in the tourism industry to expand networks and cooperation.

The Insiders Forum

The tourism and hospitality industry is undergoing significant changes with the emergence of new trends such as sustainable tourism, smart technology, and changes in the behavior of the new generation of customers. Travellive Media Group, in collaboration with The Brand Promise, organizes The Insiders Forum, where experts will share their experiences, discuss new development trends, and analyze the behavior and profiles of the new generation of travelers. This is an opportunity for businesses in the tourism industry to update and adapt to the rapidly changing market, thereby enhancing their competitiveness.

With the theme of Next-Gen Travel, the discussion focuses on exploring innovative trends in the tourism and hospitality industry, including: Advanced technology; Sustainable development; New customer expectations… The forum features presentations from three prestigious experts in the tourism industry: Mr. Richard Burrage – Founder & Operating Partner Cimigo Research Agency with over 30 years of experience in market research with a presentation on the role of cultural heritage in sustainable tourism development; Mr. Seng Soon Chuah – Director of Southeast Asia & Pacific Development Club Med with an analysis of the role of international hotel brands in enhancing destination image; Mr. Sam Korsmoe – Co-author of Vietnam’s Asia Rising Star; Founder of Saigon Writers Club and Director of the Greater Yellowstone Adventure Series shares about the future development of Vietnam’s tourism and inspires sustainable development.

Simultaneously, the event will feature two panel discussions. The first session will focus on “Marketing, Destination – Opportunities and Development”, delving into multifaceted perspectives on tourism promotion. It will emphasize the benefits of sustainable development as a long-term competitive advantage for businesses operating in the tourism sector.

The second session, centered around “Next-Gen Travel”, is expected to unveil fresh perspectives and potential growth opportunities for tourism product businesses. Digital technology, artificial intelligence innovations, and personalized experiences are poised to differentiate each tourism enterprise and attract international tourists more easily.

The workshop will be graced by the presence of guest speakers:

The Honor Ceremony Gala Night – Kén Vàng Kén Bạc (Golden Cocoon – Silver Cocoon)

In addition to the networking forum and sharing of tourism development trends, HOTLIST 2024 also organizes a Gala Night themed “Kén vàng, Kén Bạc – Golden Cocoon, Silver Cocoon” – a special occasion to mark remarkable achievements and honor excellent brands and inspirational travel individuals of the year.

Inspired by the process of transformation from “cocoon” to “silk”, the honoring ceremony aims to highlight the future potential of the honored brands in continuing to create valuable tourism products, services and positive contributions such as Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho – a hotel engages in sustainable development and environmental protection activities or Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang – a resort with special health and wellness programs, Premier Village Phu Quoc Managed By Accor – a resort that has made specific and positive changes towards sustainability over the past year…

Just as silk is a precious and beautiful material, the future contributions of the honored organizations and individuals are expected to bring great value, while encouraging tourism businesses to be creative, have innovative business strategies, and continually improve the quality of their products and services.

Moreover, “Kén” in “kén chọn” (selective process) indicates a selective and discerning process, reflecting Travellive Media Group’s commitment to meticulously selecting and honoring the most deserving individuals and organizations. HOTLIST 2024 not only emphasizes seriousness and care in honoring, but also affirms the value of selection and excellence with premium brands such as Amanoi Ninh Thuan, Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai Hoi An, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi, Luna Halong Cruise, or inspirational individuals who have a positive impact on the industry such as Quang Vinh, Tran Dang Dang Khoa, Khoai Lang Thang, Helly Tong, Ly Thanh Co, Tam Bui, Ha La La, Vinh Gau, Quy Coc Tu…

The event is not only a meaningful year-end gathering for tourism businesses to network and expand cooperation, but the Gala is also a space for art exhibitions, enjoying music, and admiring Vietnamese silk products – where contemporary beauty blends with culture and tradition.

Detailed information of event:

– Time: Wednesday, December 18th 2024

The Insider Forum: 08:00-12:00

Honor Ceremony: 18:30-22:30

– Location: Hotel Nikko Saigon (235 Nguyen Van Cu Street, Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City)

To register for tickets to the HOTLIST 2024 event, please visit: https://quickom.net/event/hotlist-2024-2717

More information:

The Hotlist project, organized by Travellive Media Group, aims to honor high-quality brands in the tourism industry that have been personally experienced and nominated by Travellive’s reputable editors. Hotlist 2024 offers several unique features:

Evaluated, nominated, and honored by a panel of experts and Travellive.

Beyond traditional Hospitality categories, Hotlist 2024 expands to include Tour, Destination, and Travel Tech categories, as well as Individual nominations for outstanding contributions to Hospitality and Tourism.

The Hotlist 2024 publication will be released in October 2024 .

. The “Insiders Forum & Honor Ceremony” will take place on December 18, 2024 , at Nikko Saigon Hotel.

The Insiders Forum is a collaborative effort between Travellive Media Group and The Brand Promise, offering an in-depth platform to share the latest industry knowledge and trends.

With the generous support of Gold Sponsors Ford Vietnam and LG, along with the partnership of venue partner Hotel Nikko Saigon and cocktail experience partner Lady Triệu, Hotlist 2024 promises exciting surprises.

