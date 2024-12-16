MSquare Announces Strategic Partnership with ADTechnology at ICCAD 2024

SHANGHAI, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — At the ICCAD 2024, MSquare Technology (MSquare) proudly unveiled its strategic partnership with ADTechnology, a global leader in semiconductor design solutions. The partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing cutting-edge semiconductor technologies, with a shared vision to drive innovation in AI, memory, and data center infrastructures.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in South Korea, ADTechnology has accumulated over 20 years of expertise in semiconductor design. ADTechnology is renowned for providing tailored, cost-effective solutions to a wide range of industries, bridging the gap between fabless semiconductor companies and foundries. With a strong global presence in regions including Vietnam, Europe, and the United States, ADTechnology collaborates with major foundries to deliver state-of-the-art designs.

MSquare Technology’s partnership with ADTechnology is set to accelerate the development of next-generation high-speed IP and Chiplet technologies. The collaboration aims to address critical challenges in AI computing, including memory bandwidth, interconnect performance, and computational power. By combining MSquare’s expertise in advanced semiconductor technologies and ADTechnology’s deep design capabilities, the two companies will jointly deliver innovative solutions that are poised to redefine the future of AI and data center applications.

At ICCAD 2024, MSquare also showcased its latest silicon testing results of high-speed IP including HBM, LPDDR 5X, ONFI, and PCIe IPs. These demonstrations highlight MSquare’s commitment to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in high-performance computing.

MSquare Technology and ADTechnology are excited to work together to create the next generation of design service solutions, enabling breakthroughs in AI, data processing, and beyond. This partnership underscores the growing importance of collaboration in driving the future of technology.

