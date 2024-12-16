AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Lingnan University participates in the 2024 Academy of International Business Asia Pacific Regional Conference

PRNewswire December 16, 2024

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Academy of International Business (AIB) Asia Pacific Regional Conference was held from 4 to 6 December in Guangzhou. This year’s conference, “Reimagine International Business: Accelerate Growth through Collaboration and Digital Transformation”, attracted nearly 200 experts and scholars from around the world to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the field of international business. Prof Bradley R. Barnes, President of the AIB Asia Pacific Chapter, and Interim Associate Vice-President (Global Affairs) cum Director of Global Education at Lingnan University, chaired the conference, and Prof Cui Geng, Executive Director of AIB Asia Pacific Chapter, Professor of the Department of Marketing and International Business of Lingnan University, hosted the event at the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (GDUFS), where he is currently on a two year sabbatical.  

Prof Sebastian Chung Yu-ho, Assistant Professor of the Department of Marketing and International Business at Lingnan University spoke in a special plenary session relating to Hong Kong-Mainland Economic Integration. Panellists were from the Education University of Hong Kong, the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, and the Zowoyoo Group, and they shared perspectives on the significance and progress of the integration of Hong Kong and the Mainland over the past few years, particularly since the announcement of the Greater Bay Area strategic initiative and following the pandemic. The panellists noted that while COVID-19 disrupted supply chains and economic activities, it also accelerated digital transformation, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation. The GBA initiative presents a unique opportunity to enhance Hong Kong’s role as a gateway to Mainland China, they agreed, but it necessitates careful management to maintain its distinctive advantages.

Professors from Lingnan University presented their work on a Hong Kong-Mainland Economic Integration Index, and shared insights and perspectives in Q&A discussions. Booklets detailing the economic index were distributed to all attendees, who included industry professionals and academics, highlighting the pivotal developments in economic integration between Hong Kong and the Mainland over the past four decades.

The conference was an excellent opportunity for Lingnan to engage with leading experts and contribute to meaningful discussions on the future of international business.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lingnan-university-participates-in-the-2024-academy-of-international-business-asia-pacific-regional-conference-302332507.html

SOURCE Lingnan University

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.