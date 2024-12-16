Lingnan University participates in the 2024 Academy of International Business Asia Pacific Regional Conference

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Academy of International Business (AIB) Asia Pacific Regional Conference was held from 4 to 6 December in Guangzhou. This year’s conference, “Reimagine International Business: Accelerate Growth through Collaboration and Digital Transformation”, attracted nearly 200 experts and scholars from around the world to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the field of international business. Prof Bradley R. Barnes, President of the AIB Asia Pacific Chapter, and Interim Associate Vice-President (Global Affairs) cum Director of Global Education at Lingnan University, chaired the conference, and Prof Cui Geng, Executive Director of AIB Asia Pacific Chapter, Professor of the Department of Marketing and International Business of Lingnan University, hosted the event at the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (GDUFS), where he is currently on a two year sabbatical.

Prof Sebastian Chung Yu-ho, Assistant Professor of the Department of Marketing and International Business at Lingnan University spoke in a special plenary session relating to Hong Kong-Mainland Economic Integration. Panellists were from the Education University of Hong Kong, the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies, and the Zowoyoo Group, and they shared perspectives on the significance and progress of the integration of Hong Kong and the Mainland over the past few years, particularly since the announcement of the Greater Bay Area strategic initiative and following the pandemic. The panellists noted that while COVID-19 disrupted supply chains and economic activities, it also accelerated digital transformation, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation. The GBA initiative presents a unique opportunity to enhance Hong Kong’s role as a gateway to Mainland China, they agreed, but it necessitates careful management to maintain its distinctive advantages.

Professors from Lingnan University presented their work on a Hong Kong-Mainland Economic Integration Index, and shared insights and perspectives in Q&A discussions. Booklets detailing the economic index were distributed to all attendees, who included industry professionals and academics, highlighting the pivotal developments in economic integration between Hong Kong and the Mainland over the past four decades.

The conference was an excellent opportunity for Lingnan to engage with leading experts and contribute to meaningful discussions on the future of international business.

